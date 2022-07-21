Discover the most “powerful” passports in the world; Brazil is on the list

posted on 07/20/2022 17:35



Brazil is 19th in the ranking next to Argentina with 170 possible destinations – (credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

Residents of Japan, Singapore and South Korea are the people most able to enter countries without previous visas, according to the annual survey by consultancy Henley & Partners.

Japan occupies the position of country with the most “powerful” passport since 2019 and gives permission to enter 193 destinations. In second place are Singapore and South Korea with 192 destinations. Germany and Spain follow closely behind with 190, completing the top 5 on the list.

Brazil is 19th in the ranking alongside Argentina with 170 possible destinations. To check all the countries on the list, access the link.

The survey also scores countries that are less “powerful” and that do not allow entry into many countries. Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan occupy the last places on the list with 30, 29 and 27 destinations, respectively. In the computed data, it is also possible to see that the countries that are dealing with conflicts represent a significant number in the last positions of the ranking.

Check out the list of the most “powerful”:

Japan — 193 destinations

Singapore and South Korea — 192 destinations

Germany and Spain — 190 destinations

Finland, Italy and Luxembourg — 189 destinations

Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden — 188 destinations

France, Ireland, Portugal and the United Kingdom — 187 destinations

Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and the United States — 186 destinations

Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece and Malta — 185 destinations

Hungary — 183 destinations

Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia — 182 destinations

The least “powerful” are:



North Korea — 40 destinations

Nepal — 38 destinations

Somalia — 35 destinations

Yemen — 34 destinations

Pakistan — 32 destinations

Syria — 30 destinations

Iraq — 29 destinations

Afghanistan — 27 destinations



