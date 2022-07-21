The new Caixa Tem loan offers credit of up to R$1,000 to individuals who have a productive activity or provide services.

The new Caixa Tem loan offers credit of up to BRL 1,000 to individuals who have a productive or service activity, and of up to BRL 3,000 to MEIs that do not have access to credit lines, including those with a dirty name. .

Both groups need to have some productive activity or service provision. The amounts obtained must be invested for the acquisition of inputs, growth of working capital and applications in tools and equipment that contribute to the increase in production.

It is common for individuals interested in the opportunity to ask themselves if it is necessary to update the Caixa Tem to take a loan of up to R$ 1 thousand. But, is it really necessary to do this procedure? Check out!

Do I need to update Caixa Tem to get the R$1,000 loan?

The answer is yes. Individuals interested in microcredit must update the Caixa Tem application before contracting. This public can borrow from R$300 to R$1,000 and the payment term is up to 24 months and interest starts at 1.95% per month.

So, see below how to update the app, available for Android and iOS.

Go to your mobile app store and install the latest version of Caixa Tem;

Open the application;

Log in using your CPF number and password;

Click on “Update Your Registration”

Select “Got it, let’s get started”;

Check that the data that appears on the screen is correct. If there are errors, edit the information;

Inform your place of birth, answer some questions that will be displayed on the screen and click on “Next”;

Check the information provided and press “Continue”;

To finish the process, follow the guidelines and send the photos of the identification document.

How to apply for a loan of R$ 1 thousand from Caixa Tem?

To apply for microcredit, the individual must:

Open the Caixa Tem app;

Select “Contract Caixa TEM Credit”;

Answer the quiz;

Choose the amount of credit;

Set the payment date of the installments;

Choose the number of installments;

Enter the password Caixa Tem;

Wait for the credit analysis (which may take a few days).

Image: Sidney de Almeida / Shutterstock.com