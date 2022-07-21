do not do THIS or your request may be denied

It is common for people to go after loan applications to fix their financial life. However, it is not always easy to get the long-awaited approval. This also applies to those who are looking for the loan Caixa Temconsidered one of the most sought after today.

Recently, many citizens seeking credit for the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (Digital SIM) have reported difficulties in approving the service. Currently, it is intended for individuals or Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) who want to create or expand a business.

How does the Caixa Tem Digital SIM work?

The limits offered vary between the two categories: individuals can apply for a loan of up to R$1,000, with interest starting at 1.95% per month. Legal entities can apply for a loan of BRL 3,000, with interest starting at 1.99% per month. The good news is that even negatives may require.

The aim is to ensure that this portion of workers improve and expand their activities or businesses, in order to promote popular entrepreneurship. Another objective of the program is to encourage the formalization of those who work informally.

Cash Loan Got Denied? What can it be?

When trying to request the quick cash loan, many customers end up having their order rejected, without understanding the reason for the refusal. The fact is that there are some points that can get in the way of the request.

The first reason for non-approval is due to lack of attention. This is because, in order to make the loan through SIM Digital, all the applicant’s information is evaluated, many of which are taken from the Caixa Tem registry.

Therefore, it is essential that personal data are correct and updated to avoid inconsistencies. If there is a refusal, a new order can only be issued after 10 days.

Another issue that can lead to the denial of the request is the lack of justification when requesting credit. The SIM Digital loan is aimed at popular entrepreneurship, which means that your application for other purposes will not be accepted.

Therefore, if during the justification of the request it is not clear that the contracted values ​​are for a project, it is possible that the values ​​will also be denied.