Dollar closes higher and goes to the highest level since January | Economy

The dollar closed higher on Wednesday (20), awaiting decisions on interest rates in Europe and the United States in the coming days.

The US currency rose 0.71%, sold at R$5.4607. See more quotes. This is the highest closing level since January 24 (R$ 5.5017).

With the result of this Wednesday, the dollar accumulates high of 4.36% in the month. In the year, it still has a devaluation of 2.05% against the real.

What is messing with the markets?

The day was negative in European markets, despite a reduction in energy supply concerns following news that Russian gas flow to the continent will resume as scheduled.

The prospects of a global recession continue to make companies rethink investments and hiring. The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade on Thursday to control record inflation.

Next week, it will be the turn of the United States to set its basic interest rate. Futures traders have recently moderated their expectations about the size of this rally, expecting a 0.75 percentage point rise rather than a full 1 percentage point scenario.

In the domestic scenario, fears about the credibility of Brazil remain on the radar of investors, which was recently shaken by a constitutional amendment that expands and creates a series of social benefits, providing for expenses outside the spending ceiling just a few months away from the presidential elections.

Meanwhile, political tension is growing after President Jair Bolsonaro repeated attacks without evidence and already refuted on electronic voting machines and the Brazilian voting system, which, according to the economic team of Guide Investimentos, “increases fear with greater turmoil before of the elections”.