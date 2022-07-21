ECB raises interest rate by 0.5 percentage point, first increase in 11 years

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced the first rate hike in 11 years on Thursday (21). The increase was 0.5 percentage point, bringing its deposit rate from -0.5% to 0%. The institution has kept rates in negative territory since 2014 as it grapples with the region’s sovereign debt crisis and the coronavirus pandemic. “The Governing Council deemed it appropriate to take a larger first step on its path to base rate normalization than signaled at its previous meeting,” the ECB said in a statement. There was a recent doubt in the market about the intensity of today’s movement, whether it would be up 0.25 point or 0.5 percentage point. On the one hand, there was fear on the part of the authorities of losing control of consumer inflation. With inflation already approaching double digits, there is a risk that it will take root above the ECB’s 2% target. On the other hand, there is the risk of the economy collapsing, which is already suffering from the consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

So far, officials have seemed far from united on how quickly the ECB should act, with some arguing that the bank is already far behind the curve, especially compared to global peers like the Federal Reserve, while others point to a recession. imminent situation that the ECB risks exacerbating.

The bank had until recently only signaled a 0.25 percentage point increase, to be followed by a larger move in September, but recently thesis the possibility of a 0.50 point rise as the inflation outlook deteriorates rapidly.

The euro’s recent fall to a two-decade low against the dollar also added to inflationary pressures.

A stronger rate hike, in turn, would require the ECB to protect more indebted countries like Italy or Spain from rising borrowing costs.

When interest rates rise, borrowing costs on the bloc’s periphery rise disproportionately, and the ECB has promised to combat this kind of fragmentation with a new instrument.

In Italy, the volatility generated by the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi also put pressure on the ECB. Regarding this last point, the market seeks to understand what will be the ace in the hole to deal with the issue of fragmentation, considering that each country will react to the process differently.

While not all the details of the tool should be announced, ECB chief Christine Lagarde is likely to make a firm commitment and should offer at least some details, including the requirements for triggering ECB help.

In June, when she made only a vague commitment, investors immediately questioned the ECB, pushing Italian yields to decade highs, forcing the ECB into an emergency policy meeting and a stronger pledge.

(with Reuters)

