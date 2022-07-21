ECB surprise, Russian gas return and political turmoil in Italy: how was the busy day in Europe?

Inflation reaching all-time highs and leading the European Central Bank (ECB) into a dilemma, threats in the energy market amid apprehension over Nord Stream 1, political crisis in Italy. The week was one of great apprehension for Europe with important events and monetary policy decisions, with global implications.

The assessment of market analysts is that Europe managed to weather relatively well the main events of a week full of crucial events, albeit with a greater shock in some specific markets.

This Thursday (21), a day full of events there, the stock markets closed with no defined direction, with Frankfurt down 0.27%; London up 0.21%; Paris up 0.27% and Italy down 0.71%. The euro rose sharply against the dollar, but began to operate close to stability during the afternoon. However, uncertainties remain on the radar.

On Thursday morning, after much speculation, the ECB not only raised its interest rate for the first time since 2011, but also surprised part of the market by raising it by 0.5 point, in an attempt to contain the soaring inflation in the euro.

The ECB raised its refinancing rate from 0% to 0.50%, its rate on deposits from -0.50% to 0% and its rate on loans from 0.25% to 0.75%. Most analysts predicted an adjustment of 25 basis points, but did not rule out the possibility of a more aggressive increase.

In June, the eurozone’s annual consumer inflation rate hit a record 8.6%, still buoyed by the effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In the statement on the decision to raise interest rates by 50 basis points, the ECB indicated that further increases will take place at the next meetings, with the aim of accelerating the return of inflation in the euro zone to the 2% target.

The monetary authority had signaled that it would raise rates by 25 basis points at this latest meeting. However, the institution said it had opted for a more aggressive increase due to inflationary risks and the establishment of the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), to contain the divergence in the bloc’s borrowing costs.

According to the ECB, the most forceful adjustment at the beginning of the tightening cycle will allow the central bank to make a subsequent transition to a decision model for each meeting. “In the context of the normalization of its policy, the Governing Council will evaluate the options to remunerate excess liquidity”, he says.

The decision surprised a large part of the market, but in the assessment of Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, it was correct, “given the chaotic geopolitical environment and the risk of a stronger deceleration at the end of the year”, he assesses.

“The ECB is very late and with very high inflation, better start to tighten now that activity is not showing so many signs of slowing down and the market is very heated than at the end of the year, with the European winter, when there will be greater pressure countries in order not to raise interest rates”, evaluates the specialist.

Roberto Attuch, CEO of Ohmresearch, highlighted the market’s even “calm” reaction to the decision, in a week in which there was particular concern about Europe. After the ECB’s decision, attention focused mainly on the statements made by Christine Lagarde, president of the monetary authority, and on the mechanisms to be used to control the difference in interest payments on bonds between the different countries in the bloc.

In the post-meeting press conference, she reiterated that the ICC will be used to contain disordered and unwanted market dynamics. The program was unanimously approved, according to Lagarde. “We assess that the establishment of the ICC is necessary to support the effective transmission of monetary policy,” she said.

The president of the European Central Bank explained that all eurozone countries will be eligible to use the tool, but they will have to follow EU fiscal rules and have a sustainable debt trajectory.

The pressure on the ECB took on even more dramatic contours on the eve of the decision with the second resignation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in a week, but this time definitively, adding to the political turmoil in the country. Subsequently, the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, signed a decree dissolving the Parliament and called for early elections for 25 September.

“This is a negative credit event for a fiscally weak Italy, dependent on an efficient use of EU funds,” said analysis by Swiss bank Julius Baer before the ECB’s decision.

During the morning, the bank pointed out, the difference between the yields on Italian and German bonds maturing in 10 years rose again above 200 basis points, which, in the institution’s view, would complicate the situation for the ECB, in amid indications that the activation of the TPI tool would not be justified in the case of a widening of the spread purely for political and domestic reasons.

However, in a quick comment on Lagarde’s speeches about the ICC, JPMorgan highlighted that the program brought more robust indications about the conditions for activating the mechanism and keeping the ECB further away from political issues.

Reuters in the afternoon reported, citing sources, that ECB officials did not discuss Italy’s bond market turmoil at Thursday’s meeting and do not expect to use their newly announced bond-buying scheme anytime soon as conditions do not justify it.

With this scenario, while the stock markets in general closed without major fluctuations, the bond market, especially the Italian one, was more shaken. Despite Lagarde’s indications, economists are waiting for even more definitions about the program by the ECB.

Yields on Italy’s 10-year bonds rose to a one-month high at 3.75% before retreating to around 3.60% after late trading – still up about 12 basis points on the day. The observed spread on German bond yields was around 230 basis points, after approaching the 252 basis point area reached just before the ECB’s emergency meeting in June.

Nord Stream is back: reasons for relief?

A positive development for Europe was the fact that gas flow from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline resumed to levels similar to the pre-maintenance period, contradicting suggestions that flows could be interrupted after the maintenance stop on the 11th. .

However, Europe’s top leaders remain cautious. Even before that stop, flows had been cut to 40% of the pipeline’s capacity in a dispute sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Thursday’s streams returned to the 40% capacity level, Nord Stream figures showed.

Lagarde, during the ECB’s post-decision press conference, pondered that economic activity is slowing down, given the Ukraine-Russia conflict. According to her, the ECB will continue to pay attention to developments on Russian energy supply to Europe.

Supply disruptions since the 11th have hampered European efforts to replenish winter gas storage, raising the risk of rationing, as well as dealing another blow to fragile economic growth if Moscow limits flows further in retaliation for Western sanctions. for the war in Ukraine.

A total restriction would raise energy prices and contribute to further pressure on inflation, but the gas market remains tight and is likely to limit economic activity in Europe. Prior to the shutdown of Nord Stream 1, Goldman Sachs had highlighted the base-case scenario of a 40% resumption of flow to the Continent, but already revising its GDP forecasts down and inflation up.

In this scenario, looking at upcoming interest rate decisions, Christine Lagarde also stated that the “forward guidance” established previously for the September meeting is no longer valid and that the decision will depend on the next macroeconomic indicators.

At the press conference, Lagarde stressed that the risks to inflationary prospects point upwards, especially in the short term. For her, temporary and focused fiscal measures should support consumption in the face of high energy prices.

To reduce dependence on Russian energy, the European Commission released a plan the day before that seeks to reduce gas consumption by 15% in the European Union by March next year.

If approved, the target would be voluntary, but the regulation would include a provision that could make actions compulsory in the event of a severe supply cut. The European Commission claims that a power cut by Russia would lead to a 0.6-1.5% reduction in GDP, while initial mitigation efforts could reduce the impact for the European Union by 0.4-0.6% .

Europe managed to go through a day full of important events with relative tranquility, but the risk factors remain on the radar – and should continue to have short-term impacts on the markets there.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

