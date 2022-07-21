Eletrobras (ELET3) denies knowing the appointment of a new CEO, BR Properties (BRPR3) concludes the sale of assets and more news

This Thursday’s corporate news (21) highlights Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) which said it was unaware of an indication for the company’s command. In addition, Petrobras (PETR3;PETR34) confirmed that the MME will forward to the company the same 8 names that it had already nominated for the Board.

Meanwhile, BR Properties (BRPR3) completed the asset sale to Brookfield.

Petrorio (PRIO3), Minerva (BEEF3), Even (EVEN3) and Hidrovias do Brasil (HBSA3) approved the issuance of debentures.

Check out more highlights:

Klabin’s Board of Directors (KLBN11) approved, at a meeting held yesterday, the construction of a new corrugated cardboard unit (Figueira Project).

The investment in the Figueira Project totals R$ 1.57 billion, including approximately 200 million in recoverable taxes. The disbursement will take place between 2022 and 2024 and will be financed by the company’s cash position. O start-up of the project is planned for the second quarter of 2024.

Petrobras confirmed that the Ministry of Mines and Energy will forward to the company the same 8 names it indicated to the state-owned company’s Board.

According to MME, the alleged impediments pointed out by Celeg were not found.

In addition, the Single Oil Workers Federation (FUP) rejected the second counter-proposal presented by Petrobras for the collective bargaining agreement. The state-owned company offered the category a salary increase of 7%. A 5% raise offer had already been rejected by workers on July 11.

According to the FUP, although it comes above the previous proposal, an increase of 7% is still below accumulated inflation. They are calling for inflation replacement between September 2021 and August 2022 plus wage replacement for losses in the six years between 2016 and 2021, equivalent to an additional 3.8%.

Eletrobras informed that it is not aware of any appointment of new directors and that it has convened an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, to be held on August 5, 2022, for the election of the new Board of Directors, after the privatization process, due to news published in the press that the executive Wilson Ferreira Jr. would return to the command of the company after the announcement of the departure of the Vibra executive (VBBR3).

The current term of office of the company’s directors, including that of the President, is valid until July 2023, and the eventual change of directors is the responsibility of the Board of Directors of Eletrobras.

BR Properties (BRPR3)

BR Properties (BRPR3) concluded the sale of assets to the Brookfield group, for R$ 5.92 billion, an operation announced in May. The proceeds from the sale of the assets will be used to amortize debts and refund to shareholders (R$ 2.42 per share), with a reduction in the company’s capital stock by R$ 1.13 billion, a topic that will be discussed at an EGM convened to the next day 28.

PetroRio (PRIO3)

Petrorio’s Board of Directors (PRIO3) approved the first issue of debentures in the amount of R$ 2 billion.

Minerva (BEEF3) concluded the offering of the 12th issue of simple debentures, raising R$1.5 billion.

Even’s Board of Directors approved the issuance of up to R$360 million in debentures.

Waterways (HBSA3)

Hidrovias do Brasil approved its 2nd issue of simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, in up to two series, for public distribution with restricted distribution efforts, totaling R$500 million.

Locates (RENT3)

Fitch affirmed Localiza’s national scale rating (RENT3) at AAA(bra). Localiza’s (RENT3) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) in Local Currency (LC) and Foreign Currency (IDRs) were affirmed at ‘BB+’ and ‘BB’, respectively.

In addition, Fitch upgraded Unidas’ national scale rating to AAA(bra) from AA+(bra) and removed the Rating Watch Positive. Ratings Outlook is Stable. Traders Club (TRAD3) Traders Club (TRAD3) signed an agreement to acquire a stake in Galícia Educação for R$ 2 million. Santander Brasil was sentenced in the second instance to pay compensation of R$ 275 million for collective moral damages, in a public civil action filed by the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT). The bank says it will appeal the decision. The conviction was upheld by the 1st Panel of the Regional Labor Court of the 10th Region, in an action that investigates alleged abusive goals, mental illness and moral harassment of bank employees. Allpark (ALPK3) Allpark (ALPK3) released an operating preview with record net revenue of R$273.7 million. The company points out that this is a historic record for a second quarter. The increase was 55.8% compared to 2Q21, “consolidating the overcoming of pre-pandemic levels”. The growth in the number of vacancies was 13.2%. Yesterday, the company signed a purchase and sale agreement, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solaris, to acquire the entirety of the shares representing Triengel’s share capital. The total value of the transaction is BRL 133.7

millions. In addition to the Transaction, the Board of Directors approved, on the same date, the acquisition of machines

millions. In addition to the Transaction, the Board of Directors approved, on the same date, the acquisition of machines

of the Yellow Line segment to be carried out throughout 2022 and in the first quarter of 2023, which should correspond to a Capex of up to R$225 million. Lupatech (LUPA3) Lupatech (LUPA3) opened a commercial representative office in Wenzhou, China. "The main strategic objective of opening the office in China is to increase the company's integration into international production chains", explains Lupatech (LUPA3). Vibra Energy (VBBR3) Vibra Energia (VBBR3) reported that the Sovereign Fund of Singapore (GIC Private Limited) reduced its shareholding in the company from 5.01% to 4.93%, now holding 57,492,171 common shares.

