Embraer achieves ‘well above’ 250 letters of intent for planned turboprop

Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer has letters of intent for “well over 250” of its planned turboprop aircraft, the company’s commercial aircraft chief executive Arjan Meijer said at the Farnborough air show today.

Embraer has yet to formally launch the program, but has been considering developing a modern turboprop for several years, a move that could significantly disrupt a market dominated by ATR and De Havilland Canada. Both manufacturers’ aircraft are based on decades-old designs.

The manufacturer said its new turboprop would share a fuselage with its E-Jet regional jets, so customers get a familiar feel of the new aircraft. The company is planning two variants, one with 70 and one with 90 seats.

It still hasn’t decided which of the two versions would go first. Either way, the San José dos Campos-based company plans to launch the program in 2023, with the aircraft available starting in 2028 and 2029.

While Meijer was cautious in naming the parties who signed the interim agreements, he says it is a “global spread of customers on almost every continent and.. a very diverse mix of operators”. Network operators and peer-to-peer operators are among potential customers.

All current interest is with the airlines, and none of the lessors, he adds.

“We want to see what the user says about it first,” says Meijer. “And at this fair we have more customers showing a real interest in the turboprop.”

He adds that the company will be prepared to announce a launch client in the next nine to 12 months.

Embraer said it sees the 70-seat variant as ideal for the US market, which would likely equip an aircraft with just 50 seats, in two classes. They would use it to replace the older 50-seat regional jets, with the 90-seat likely to be more popular in other regions.

It predicts that in the next twenty years the turboprop market will be 2,280 copies worldwide. Just over 40% of this is in Asia Pacific, with nearly 22% in Europe, 17.5% in North America, 8.8% in Africa, 7.9% in Latin America and 1.8% in the Middle East. .

