Emergency in Confins: plane makes maneuver in the air to use up fuel – Gerais

Flight performed in the air by the aircraft (photo: FlightAware) A plane that took off from Confins Airport towards Guanambi, in Bahia, underwent an emergency procedure in the early afternoon of this Wednesday (20/7). The plane, shortly after taking off, had to perform circular maneuvers over the region of Araa and Sete Lagoas to consume fuel before returning to the starting point for landing.

Flight 4136, of the Azul airline, took off at 1:17 pm in Confins and, a few minutes later, had to perform the maneuver. As the plane had just taken off, the tank was relatively full, so it was necessary to consume fuel to reduce the aircraft’s weight before the emergency landing.

The operation took place at 8,000 feet, about 2,438 meters high. The aircraft performed several orbits over the Funilndia and Araa region, as shown in radar images.

During the maneuver, the pilot of the aircraft informed the code “Pan-Pan” at the airport cabin, which means that there is an emergency, but without immediate risk to the aircraft or the lives of the crew. The failure was detected in the plane’s landing gear. A report from the Estado de Minas photographed the plane after landing (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA press) According to BH Airport, the company that manages the airport from which flight 4136 departed, the pilot of the plane requested a return to the terminal for technical reasons at 1:55 pm, exactly 38 minutes after takeoff. The aircraft managed to land in Confins at 14:43. The Confins track was impractical for 18 minutes, but has since been cleared. Also according to BH Airport, until 2:50 pm, the emergency procedure had no impact on the other scheduled flights. In a statement, Azul informed that it provided all necessary assistance, as provided for in resolution 400 of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac). The company also regretted the inconvenience caused, but reinforced that measures such as the one carried out this Wednesday are necessary to guarantee the safety of operations. The airline claims that there was not an emergency situation, but a request for priority landing.