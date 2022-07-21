‘Emily Araújo in A Fazenda worries because of the fans’

Emilly Araújo, champion of the 2017 edition of “Big Brother Brasil” (TV Globo), may be in “A Fazenda 14” (RecordTV). Today’s “Central Splash” (20) analyzed whether the participation of someone who has already won a reality show is positive for the program, which premieres in September.

Leandro Carneiro, editor of splashevaluated that the participation of the ex-BBB in the rural reality will not be positive if she has a strong crowd to mobilize on social networks.

She can make history, no one has achieved this double yet of conquering different audiences (…) But what worries me is the strength of the crowd when putting someone who has already won a much more watched reality show. I don’t think she enters with a huge crowd, but that could spoil it.

According to information from IG, Emily was at Record a few days ago to settle details of her participation.

The champion of “BBB 17” accumulates 4.6 million followers on Instagram and must be one of the best paid celebrities of this edition, with a fee above the average of R$ 80 thousand.

On the power of mobilizing the fans, Leandro Carneiro recalls the case of Brenda and Matheus, winners of “Power Couple 6”, and Arthur Aguiar and Juliette, champions of the 2022 and 2021 editions of the “BBB”.

We already ruined some reality shows with fans and Record broke the face with ‘Power Couple’. I’m afraid it’s a rough road for reality shows. If ‘A Fazenda’ doesn’t recover what ‘BBB 22’ lost, we could have a disheartening ‘BBB 23’.

