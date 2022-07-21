Endrick signs contract this Thursday; see Palmeiras plans | palm trees

Striker Endrick turns 16 this Thursday and will sign his first professional contract with Palmeiras. The bases have already been agreed for almost two months, and the contract will be valid for three seasons, with a termination penalty of 60 million euros (R$ 334 million).

The striker’s birthday means that he can finally be used by coach Abel Ferreira in the professional squad, but despite the crowd’s expectations, this should not happen abruptly. The idea is to continue the transition process.

1 of 2 Endrick celebrates Palmeiras winning the Copa do Brasil sub-17 — Photo: Fabio Menotti Endrick celebrates Palmeiras winning the Copa do Brasil sub-17 – Photo: Fabio Menotti

Endrick has already participated in some training sessions on the professional team and should carry out more activities at the Football Academy. But this will not be possible immediately, as he is undergoing treatment for a sprained right ankle, suffered during a game for the under-20 Brasileirão.

Both the club and those who take care of the striker’s career understand that the boy’s use in the top team will depend on Abel. And competition at a time when the calendar starts to taper off is going to make it difficult for him to have frequent space this season.

In addition to Rony and Rafael Navarro, who are injured, Palmeiras hired strikers Merentiel and López, who can also debut this Thursday, against América-MG, for the Brasileirão. Endrick will have a bureaucratic condition precisely in the week in which the two reinforcements were regularized, but he cannot play because he is undergoing treatment.

After finishing the recovery in the ankle, the new favorite from Palmeira should train a few times with the professional team, but he will go down to continue with the under-20 calendar.

There is a consensus that promoting him to the main roster and leaving him unplayed would be detrimental to his development.

So, while he adapts to Abel’s group, Endrick will continue to play in the base when he is not needed in a Brasileirão game – in Libertadores, he needs to be registered to be able to play.

Between under-17 and under-20 competitions, Endrick has 16 goals in 17 matches for Verdão in 2022, with the titles of the Copa São Paulo and Copa do Brasil under-17, in addition to the Montaigu Under-17 Tournament with the Brazilian team.

2 of 2 Endrick faces Gustavo Gómez during Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco Endrick faces Gustavo Gómez during Palmeiras training – Photo: Cesar Greco

