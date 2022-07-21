Endrick signs professional contract until 2025

Endrick signed his first professional contract with Palmeiras. This Thursday (21), the striker turned 16 and agreed to join the club until 2025, the maximum limit allowed by law.

In May, Palmeiras had already announced the agreement on the basis of the contract. On the occasion, the team published on social networks a photo with the president Leila Pereira and the parents of the jewel alviverde.

To protect Endrick, the club stipulated a fine of 60 euros (about R$ 330 million in the current price) for the player.

“It’s a feeling of pride, to see what I planted and am reaping, with the beginning of a new cycle. Feeling of gratitude for the trust of Palmeiras. I will continue with humility and feet on the ground. Palmeiras was the only club that always believed He welcomed me since I was ten years old and has always bet on me, and now he is living proof of that, when I sign my professional contract”, he said.

“It’s a team with many stars. I’m going to learn a lot from them, I’ve already received a lot of advice when I came to train here. I really admire all the forwards in the squad, I see the determination and the race they have. That’s how you have to play for Palmeiras. in the base and in the Professional, Palmeiras has to be winning”, completed the boy.

Endrick has been featured at Palmeiras’ base in recent years and has even been present in some training sessions with the Verdão professional. In 2021, Cria da Academia participated in three categories in Paulistão, being champion for the under-15 and under-20 and runner-up with the under-17, in addition to the unprecedented title of Copinha in 2022. From last year to now, the athlete entered on the field 53 times and scored 36 goals.

Called up by the Brazilian Under-17 team, Endrick also shone with the team and won the Montaigu Tournament, in France. With five goals, the striker ended the competition as top scorer, in addition to being elected the best player of the tournament.

“Endrick has been with us since 2017 and brings together all the qualities necessary to shine even more with the Palmeiras shirt. In addition to the talent he shows in each game, he draws everyone’s attention for his determination and willingness to develop his potential. absolute certainty that Endrick will continue to honor our mantle for many years to come and help us achieve new achievements”, celebrated President Leila Pereira.