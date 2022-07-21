Endrick signs professional contract with Palmeiras, which outlines plans

Endrick can say from today (21) that he is a professional athlete with Palmeiras. At the age of 16, he formalizes the link with Alviverde for the next three years and a termination fine that exceeds R$ 330 million. Champion of almost everything he played in the base in all categories, he still won’t be seen often in the first team games.

The striker will continue to train more and more under the command of Abel Ferreira, but will continue to be available for rotation for the under-20 games, something that many athletes from the youth categories do. In order not to completely lose the rhythm, several of them, like Gabriel Silva, for example, compete in basic championships between one professional game and another.

The tendency is that he starts to be listed for some matches depending on the availability of the rest of the squad and the importance of the matches and then he enters what the board and committee define as “jungle”.

The expression means that if he receives the chances for having good training and then takes advantage of the minutes given, it’s impossible that he doesn’t have more and more opportunities among adults. There is, however, a concern with the expectation generated by him and what he can really do in professional championships.

Endrick was used as one of the examples when explaining that Palmeiras’ attack has alternatives even with Veron’s departure. It is clearly on the committee and board agenda, but it may not be used at the speed expected by the crowd.

Palmeiras and the player’s staff have already agreed on all the details of this new bond for more than two months. The process, for now, is praised by both parties.

Endrick is 16 years old, has already reached close to 100 goals scored and has a team that helps him with economic, image and health issues, in addition to what is offered by Palmeiras. Even before its debut, it already causes disputes between suppliers of sporting goods.

Also follow Danilo Lavieri’s opinions on twitteron Instagram and on TikTok