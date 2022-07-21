Environmental crime network in the Amazon has ramifications in 24 states

A study by the Igarapé Institute shows that the organized crime network in the Amazon spreads throughout Brazil. Federal Police (PF) operations point out ramifications of this chain, which includes irregular logging and illegal mining, in 254 cities in 24 states, including São Paulo and the interior of São Paulo.

In other words: nature is attacked in the Amazon, but often financiers or recipients of irregularly extracted materials are articulated in various regions – and far from the forest. In addition, almost half of the actions were in the repression of crimes in public reserves or indigenous lands, although deforestation has advanced rapidly on other fronts in recent years.

The analysis of more than 300 Federal Police (PF) operations between 2016 and 2021 showed that, in addition to having an organized profile, environmental crime in the Amazon is far from being a local problem. The ramifications of the ecosystem of environmental crime did not reach the states of Alagoas, Pernambuco and Paraíba. Operations were deployed in 846 territories spread across South America.

The territories mapped in PF operations are in 197 municipalities in the Legal Amazon (75% of the total), 57 municipalities outside the Legal Amazon (22%) and eight in cities in neighboring countries (3%). The study, released this Wednesday, 20, is part of the series “Mapping Environmental Crime in the Amazon”.

The PF’s operations were motivated by uncontrolled deforestation targeting different illicit economies, such as illegal logging, illegal mining, especially gold, land grabbing and agricultural activities with environmental liabilities. The Amazon broke a new deforestation record in the first half of the year, as revealed by data from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), an agency of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

These activities involve environmental and non-environmental offenses such as financial, tax, corruption, fraud and violent crimes. “We had already identified that environmental crime does not happen alone. What this new article shows is that all of Brazil is responsible for what happens in the Amazon”, evaluates Melina Risso, Director of Research at the Igarapé Institute.

“The locus of environmental crime is the Legal Amazon, which ends up suffering social, economic and environmental impacts. However, the developments go beyond its borders. Criminal activities in different South American states and countries participate in this Amazonian illicit chain”, she adds. . Specialists also point out new threats, such as the reconstruction of the BR-319, which connects Manaus to Porto Velho, and will allow easier access for deforesters. “It is our great concern,” Philip Martin Fearnside told Estadão in June.

The connection scheme derives from four major illicit economies: illegal occupation of public lands, illegal logging, illegal mining and farming with environmental illegalities such as deforestation. In all of them, the “washing” or “heating” of the Amazonian natural resources is central. The appearance of legality ensures that resources and products from protected territories in the Legal Amazon enter legal markets in Brazil and worldwide.

Thus, fraud spreads from the workers who carry out the crime and transport the products, to public servants and technicians who defraud authorization or inspection documents, even reaching those who sell products from the Amazon hundreds or thousands of kilometers from the forest.

The study identifies ‘territories’ as the locations that harbor one or more crimes or illegalities linked to the Amazon ecosystem. The 302 PF operations unfolded in 846 territories, because 64% of the investigations reached two or more municipalities, such as the Rios Voadores operations, launched in 2016 in Pará, and Ouro Perdido, launched in 2019 in Amapá.

Pará is the state that appears most in the mapping: 83 PF operations, followed by Rondônia (122), and Amapá (101). Outside the Legal Amazon, the state of São Paulo stands out with 36 actions, followed by Paraná with 14 and the state of Goiás with 10. Internationally, the operations had developments in French Guiana and Venezuela (five each), Suriname (four), Colombia (two), Paraguay and Bolivia (one each).

Forest is the target of irregular logging and mining

Considering illicit activities investigated by the Federal Police, the economic activity linked to wood is the one that most has mapped territories (188): 87% in the Legal Amazon and 13% outside of it. In total, 23 states and 166 municipalities are connected to this area. At least 22% of the territories are in protected areas in the Legal Amazon – such as Indigenous Lands (TIs), Conservation Units (UCs) and Permanent Preservation Areas (APPs).

Of the more than 350 territories linked to mining, 80% are in the Legal Amazon, and 20% are spread across the country or even in border countries. In all, 125 cities and 20 states are part of the paths of illegal mining. Within the Amazon, the highlights are Alto Alegre (RR), Ourilândia do Norte, Itaituba and Jacareacanga (PA). Outside the Amazon, the municipality that stands out in this ecosystem is São Paulo.

The ten municipalities that champion environmental crimes and related crimes, according to the study, are Macapá, Alto Alegre (RR), Porto Velho, Boa Vista, São Paulo, Centro Nova Maranhão (MA), Cuiabá, Santana (AP), Itaituba (PA) ) and Ourilândia do Norte (PA). Even though environmental crime is spread throughout the forest, the capitals of the States of the Legal Amazon are important “hubs” in the paths of environmental crime in the biome.

“This is due to its role as a major economic and logistical center in the different sub-regions, as well as being locations that host public bodies that may be investigated for fraud or corruption”, the study points out. In addition to the capitals, a set of small and medium-sized cities increasingly play an important role in the chains in these chains, among them Alta Floresta (MT), Altamira (PA), Buriticupu (MA), Campo Novo de Rondônia (RO), Itaituba (PA), Ji-Paraná (RO), Pacaraima (RR), Santana (AP), Santarém (PA) and Vilhena (RO).

São Paulo connection also stands out

In the set of operations, 36 territories were identified in 16 municipalities in the State of São Paulo, 17 of which involved illegal mining and the others in criminal schemes of timber, illegal deforestation, land grabbing and farming with environmental liabilities. The municipality that appears the most is the capital of São Paulo, which ends up occupying the 5th place in the general ranking of the chain of crimes with Amazonian connection.

The city of São Paulo centralizes operations to “heat up” precious metals obtained from illegal mining, establishing routes with ‘Amazonian hubs’ such as Porto Velho, Macapá and Boa Vista. According to the PF, São Paulo businessmen in the jewelry sector financed illegal mining in the Yanomami Indigenous Land. Medium-sized cities in São Paulo, such as São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba, agricultural hubs, and Limeira, a semi-jewel hub, are also mentioned.

In Paraná, the second state outside the Legal Amazon that stands out in the study, there are 12 operations that mention 6 municipalities, including Maringá and Curitiba – the illicit ones involve illegal logging and land grabbing. In Goiás, operations are concentrated in Goiânia and Goianésia, related to mining.

In the logging network, 366 territories linked to illicit activities or related crimes were mapped: 318 in the Legal Amazon and 48 outside the region. There are 23 states and 166 municipalities connected to this illicit economy, especially Rondônia and Maranhão. Operation Rios Voadores in Pará alone, in 2016, to combat deforestation, illegal logging, land grabbing and farming with environmental liabilities involved 19 territories. A criminal organization used slave labor in the operation. In four years, the scheme generated BRL 1.9 billion and the environmental damage exceeded BRL 160 million. A rancher from São Paulo in charge of the operation was fined R$ 119.8 million – the highest amount of fines ever applied in the Amazon.

Although the conversion of forests to pasture was concentrated in the region of Altamira (PA), the paths of environmental crime led the investigation to cities in Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Santa Catarina and São Paulo. Refrigerators in Mato Grosso were used to slaughter cattle and family members of Amazonian ranchers in the interior of São Paulo were used to hide the economic gains obtained illegally.

Unlike what was observed in the case of wood, in the case of mining, from 2019 onwards, cross-border connections with other Amazonian countries began to appear, such as French Guiana, Venezuela and Suriname. Operation Lost Gold focused on illicit extraction in the triple border region between French Guiana, Suriname and Amapá, in the Oiapoque region. In this case, the police investigation took place jointly with the French police, in Saint-Georges-de-l’Oyapock, in French Guiana.

The study also warns of a scenario in which protected areas in the Amazon are increasingly under threat from environmental crime and related crimes. This is because 45% of PF operations in the period investigated illicit acts committed within protected areas. Of the 451 territories mapped as the main location of environmental crime in the Legal Amazon, 141 (31%) are located inside Indigenous Lands (TIs).

Unallocated public lands or forests, forest areas belonging to state or federal governments that have not yet had their use decreed, were almost absent from the police’s sights during the period examined. From 2016 to 2021, only 7 operations (2% of the total) were launched in this type of territory. Deforestation in these areas is, however, a major source of pressure on current rates of loss of forest cover in the Amazon and is known to be related to the land grabbing process.

The work also shows the trend of expansion of territories affected by the ecosystem of environmental crime in portions of the Amazon space beyond the traditional “Arc of Deforestation” – the regions of the Legal Amazon, in which the loss of forest cover has already been consolidated. Since 2019, however, a “new arc” has started to form, bringing new pressure vectors, for example in the region known as Amacro, on the triple border between Amazonas, Acre and Rondônia.

According to the president of Igarapé, Ilona Szabó de Carvalho, the institute’s objective is to better understand the scope, scale and dynamics behind this ecosystem of environmental crimes to promote better public and corporate policies that protect people and the forest. “What is clear is that we need urgent and permanent action from the public authorities and the private and financial sector, which in turn needs to close the loopholes that still allow illegalities in supply chains and financial operations, and attract responsible capital to the region. “, he defends.

Ministry says it is forceful in the fight against crime

The Ministry of the Environment says that the federal government has been extremely forceful in the fight against environmental crimes with Operation Guardians of the Biome, which aims to curb environmental crimes in the states of Amazonas, Pará, Mato Grosso, Acre and Rondônia. The unprecedented action is coordinated by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security with the participation of the Environment Ministry, and involves the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police, the National Force, the National Indian Foundation (Funai), the Management and Operational Center of the Amazon Protection System. (Censipam) and supervisory bodies such as Ibama and the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio).

“Furthermore, at the Summit of the Americas, Brazil and the United States announced a bilateral rapid response effort with the objective of achieving immediate results in the fight against national and international crimes of trafficking in wild animals, illegal mining and illegal timber trade, as well as blocking the use of the international financial and commercial systems associated with illegal activities with forest products,” he said in a statement.