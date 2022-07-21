Erdogan Regrets That Scandinavian Countries Have Become “Terrorist Reproduction Centers” | Turkey

Abhishek Pratap

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regretted this Wednesday that the Scandinavian countries have become “nothing less than a center for the reproduction of terrorism” and stressed that Ankara “made its conditions clear” for Finland to and Sweden manage to finalize their membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

