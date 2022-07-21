ES investigates new suspected case

Photo: reproduction/pixabay





The Espírito Santo Health Department (Sesa/ES) informs that it started this Wednesday (20) the investigation of a suspected case of Monkeypox in the state. The case is of a man, aged between 30 and 39 years old and with a recent travel history to the state of São Paulo.

According to the secretary, the patient is in home isolation after looking for a health service with symptoms of fever, increased lymph nodes in the neck and skin rashes.

Monitoring is being carried out by the municipal epidemiological surveillance, which also monitors the close contacts of the patient.

The samples were collected and sent to the Central Public Health Laboratory of Espírito Santo (Lacen), for laboratory flow to perform the differential diagnosis.

In a note, Sesa points out that Lacen is able to perform the specific molecular test for the detection of the Monkeypox virus, but has not yet received inputs from the Ministry of Health.

If there is no confirmation for any disease in the differential diagnosis, the samples will be sent to the reference laboratory in Rio de Janeiro.

The secretariat also informs that with this new case under investigation, the State has six notified cases. All six cases are men, aged between 20 and 49 years. Of these, three were discarded, two tested positive and one is under investigation.

Symptoms

Symptoms of the disease usually appear between 5 and 21 days after contact with the virus. The main ones are: