Ethanol price drops in 26 states and DF. What is the value now?

The average prices of hydrous ethanol retreated in all 26 Brazilian states and in the Federal District, shows the most recent survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The liter of biofuel reached R$ 4,410, drop of 2.43% compared to the previous week.

Considering the national average, ethanol was 11.84% cheaper for consumers in the last month. The sharpest monthly reduction occurred in Mato Grosso, where the product fell 19.73%.

In the largest producer of biofuel, São Paulo, the price dropped from R$ 4,210 to R$ 4,120 per liter (-2.14%). The state limited the ICMS on fuel and must receive compensation from the Union.

The most relevant percentage drop of the week was 9.80% and occurred in Roraima, with the liter of ethanol going from R$ 6,120 to R$ 5,520. The lowest average price of ethanol is in Mato Grosso (R$ 3.91 per liter), and the highest in Amapá (R$ 6.01).

Minas Gerais is the state with the lowest price found, R$ 3,390 per liter. The federative unit where the highest value was registered is Rio Grande do Sul, at R$ 7,890 per liter.

Other fuels

Gasoline and diesel also saw reductions for the third consecutive week. In the seven days of the survey, the average price of fuel was R$ 6.07 per liter, a drop of 6.47% compared to the previous week.

The reduction of diesel was much smaller, of 0.53%, since the ICMS does not weigh so much in the composition of the input price. In the same period, the liter of oil went from R$ 7.52 to R$ 7.48.