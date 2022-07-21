European Union wants to reduce gas consumption by 15%

The European Commission released, on Wednesday, a plan that seeks to reduce gas consumption by 15% in the European Union by March next year. The proposal is a response to the growing risk of energy rationing in the region, amid reduced supplies from Russia.

If approved, the target would be voluntary, but the regulation would include a provision that could make actions compulsory in the event of a severe supply cut.

The program is expected to run between August 1, 2022 and March 31, 2022. According to Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, the objective would be to save 45 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas.

Concerns about the energy picture increased this month after Russia’s Gazprom halted activities on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline. could be reduced even further, given the Western sanctions against the country because of the war in Ukraine.

Retaliation

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia had intentionally reduced its gas supply to the EU in retaliation for sanctions imposed by the bloc on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. “Russia is blackmailing us by using energy as a weapon,” she said.

Von der Leyen also said that the reduction in gas supplies had hit 12 EU countries and that a complete cut in Russian gas supply was a “likely scenario”.

drop in GDP

European Union Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Wednesday that an eventual total cut in gas supplies from Russia would reduce the European Union’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by up to 1.5%.

In a press conference in which he revealed a proposal for a 15% cut in gas consumption in the block, Simson warned that if the reduction targets are not ambitious, the reserves of the commodity will fall to low levels. “It would be impossible to increase them before the cold season,” he explained.

