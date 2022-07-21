Even Lower Refrigerator Sales Impacted Profit

Since the IPO, in February 2000, the assets of electric motor manufacturer Weg (WEGE3) jumped from R$ 0.17 to a peak of R$ 44.49 in January last year. But recently, the action has been procrastinating. It is currently worth R$26 and has fallen further. And, based on the results presented by the company yesterday, this trend may continue.

Weg profited R$ 912.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, a performance 19.5% lower than in the same three months of 2021. The company explained that, a year ago, its profit had been better due to tax compensation. And that, discounting this non-recurring gain, the result for this quarter would be 6.6% higher than a year ago.

But earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell 9.8% to R$1.256 billion. Net revenue totaled BRL 7.1 billion — 25% more than in the second quarter of 2021, with 41.1% in the domestic market and 11.9% in the foreign market.