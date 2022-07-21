Even Lower Refrigerator Sales Impacted Profit

Since the IPO, in February 2000, the assets of electric motor manufacturer Weg (WEGE3) jumped from R$ 0.17 to a peak of R$ 44.49 in January last year. But recently, the action has been procrastinating. It is currently worth R$26 and has fallen further. And, based on the results presented by the company yesterday, this trend may continue.
Weg profited R$ 912.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, a performance 19.5% lower than in the same three months of 2021. The company explained that, a year ago, its profit had been better due to tax compensation. And that, discounting this non-recurring gain, the result for this quarter would be 6.6% higher than a year ago.
But earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell 9.8% to R$1.256 billion. Net revenue totaled BRL 7.1 billion — 25% more than in the second quarter of 2021, with 41.1% in the domestic market and 11.9% in the foreign market.
Selling less fridge?
One of the engines that Weg produces are home appliances, such as refrigerators. With inflation and interest rates on the rise, people are avoiding spending on expensive products like these, called white goods.
“The commercial engines area (where engines destined for the white goods segment are located) was the negative highlight. When looking at the domestic market, recent results are 23.5% worse compared to last year,” he said. régis Chinchilla, from the Terra Investimentos analysis team.
“The expected movement of accommodation in demand, after the strong sales volume in the same period of the previous year, impacted the
performance this quarter. It is worth noting that we have seen a resumption of sales by some customers and segments
end of the quarter, especially in engines intended for the white goods segment”, the company published in its report.
However, recalls Luis Novaes, also from Terra Investimentos, this business area is not so representative in the composition of the company’s revenues, even more if only the domestic market is considered. According to Weg, this division has 8.1% of revenue.
“In this way, we can attribute the lower-than-expected result to inflated costs, as revenues are resilient while the operating margin was considerably lower,” said Novaes.
The margin EBITDA gives Weg was flat from the previous quarter and dropped 0.5 percentage point from last year to 17.5%. “This marks the third straight quarter of margins going sideways, signaling that the company has managed to sustain good profitability but is unlikely to return to the high levels seen in late 2020 and early 2021, at least in the short term, due to a worse mix of products sold and inflation of raw material costs”, highlighted Itaú BBA in a document for shareholders.
That’s why the bank rated the stock as neutral: if you have it, it’s a bad time to sell. If not, better stay out.
But the BTGon the contrary, likes the action and recommends buying, with a target price of R$ 40 — which would Weg get back to its peak.
For the bank, despite the results coming within expectations, they bring a positive message in terms of quality and earnings resilience. The Bank also highlighted that the share is cheap, with a 34% discount compared to its average price over the last five years.