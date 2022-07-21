Everton Cebolinha assists in his debut for Flamengo | Flamengo

Flamengo had the debut of Everton Cebolinha this Wednesday, in a 4-0 victory over Juventude, in Brasília. The 26-year-old was the first player signed by the club in the international transfer window.

Everton Cebolinha started the game on the bench. The confirmation of his debut had already been anticipated by coach Dorival Júnior after the game against Coritiba, also played in Brasília, on Saturday. He entered the break in the place of Pedro, who had scored two goals.

– I’m very happy to have debuted with this shirt. The feeling is very different. When I went in to warm up I saw the crowd screaming my name, supporting me. We managed to score very well in the 1st half, then in the second we managed the game more. Now it’s time to follow up, because we’re on the right track – said Everton at the end of the game.

In his first minutes for Flamengo, Cebolinha had some difficulty understanding, but showed some of his qualities. He got a good shot from the baseline, tried a shot with the left and performed well for the game.

Cebolinha even gave a beautiful pass to Everton Ribeiro, but goalkeeper César made a great save and avoided the goal. At 39, he almost did his thing when he received a pass from Vitinho and submitted it, but Rafael Forster saved it over the line.

In the next minute, Cebolinha saved a ball that would go out the side, fixed it and crossed it on Lázaro’s head to score Flamengo’s fourth goal of the game.

Now, Cebolinha lives the expectation of the sequel in the team. Flamengo returns to the field on Sunday, against Avaí, in Florianópolis. The team remains in seventh place in the Brazilian Championship.

– I think Flamengo is the only one who wins (with the dispute for position). It’s a good headache for Professor Dorival. There are many quality players in the squad in all positions. It’s important because we’re in every competition and he’s going to need everyone well, everyone prepared. Important because we have many games ahead – commented the player.

After the game, coach Dorival Junior analyzed Cebolinha’s performance.

– Repetition of training and a great positioning of the players, starting to attack the ball, is what has made the difference in dead balls. It has been the solution in some matches. Everton had a quiet debut, of course it still can and will grow a lot. It’s a matter of time, development and work. It’s been almost 90 days without playing and it’s natural to feel an oscillation until it finds its best conditions. We will give him all the possibilities to win the score when the match gives us this condition – said the coach.

The presentation of the player as reinforcement took place on July 7. He signed a contract until the end of 2026. Flamengo agreed to pay a fixed amount of 13.5 million euros, but the amount can reach around 16 million euros depending on variables:

Another 1 million euros for Flamengo’s sporting performance;

10% of a future transfer or 1.5 million euros if the striker stays at Flamengo until December 31, 2025 and achieves individual goals.

