‘Everyone knows that Bolsonaro is ahead’, says Constantino after new poll of voting intentions

A new poll of voting intentions for the Presidency of the Republic, released this Wednesday, 20, indicates that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) approached the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the first round of the 2022 elections. The survey, by PoderData, shows that PT registers 43% of voting intentions, before 37% of the current president. The difference of six percentage points is the smallest recorded among the pre-candidates since April 2022. In the second round, Lula accounts for 51% and Bolsonaro accounts for 38%. The survey was carried out between July 17 and 19. The subject was the subject of the program 3 in 1gives Young panthis Wednesday, the 20th.

to the commentator Rodrigo Constantino, Bolsonaro is the only pre-candidate who remains coherent and, therefore, believes he is at the forefront of the dispute. “What we anticipated is happening. With the passage of time and the approach of the elections, these institutes would make fewer mistakes. In fact, if this survey by PoderData already puts a difference of six points, everyone already knows that Bolsonaro is ahead. What explains it is all the shouting, the coup, journalists from Toucans or PT saying that the president’s candidacy has to be contested. O Brazil it became a banana republic not because we have an ex-convict, but because the president expressed to the world the doubts that he and millions of Brazilians, in addition to other opposition candidates, have with electronic voting machines. But, by some miracle, Lula, Simone Tebet, Ciro Gomes and so many others, overnight changed the way they thought about electronic voting machines. Bolsonaro is the only one who remains consistent in this regard. The others changed because it only changed who is the favorite candidate in the background,” he commented.

