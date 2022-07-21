Ex-BBB Franciele talks about breaking up with Diego Grossi and exposes long crisis

This Wednesday (20/7), Franciele Grossi and Diego Grossi announced the end of their relationship after nine years. They had been together since they met on BBB 14, participated in the 2018 season of Power Couple and had a son, Enrico, aged one year and ten months. Fran spoke exclusively with the LeoDias column and said that the crisis in the relationship had been coming for some time.

When announcing the split, you cited “an accumulation of things” as the reason for the breakup. Can you talk a little more about that, about topics that used to guide disagreements?

“It was really an accumulation. We had already talked about it, and we had been in a crisis for about a year now. We had been having a disagreement and always trying for the sake of our relationship, our family and our son, but there are situations in which we mature and see that suddenly investing so much will not change much and that is not where we want stay more.

Franciele and Diego Grossi Franciele and Diego GrossiPhoto: Larissa Souza and Renan Duque Franciele and Diego Grossi Franciele and Diego GrossiPhoto: Playback/Instagram Franciele and Diego Grossi Franciele and Diego GrossiPhoto: Playback/Instagram Franciele and Diego Grossi Franciele and Diego GrossiPhoto: Larissa Souza and Renan Duque diego-grossi-e-fran Franciele and Diego GrossiInstagram/Play 0

For our emotional health, it’s better for everyone to go their own way. I don’t see myself performing at his side anymore, because he dreams a lot of his dreams, you know? So, we had a lot of disagreement because each one wanted to do something. For example, he wants to travel somewhere and I have other priorities, I want to do something and he doesn’t think it’s cool, and then these little conflicts started that we didn’t understand each other anymore.”

Although you mentioned that the disagreements had been going on for a while, was the decision to end it just now or did you decide to announce it publicly?

“We had been talking a lot and doing as much dialogue as possible… In situations that we had already decided to end, we would stay two or three days without speaking, but we would decide that we would try again and it kind of repeated itself, you know? I was living in a loop of things that I was no longer happy about. I think I’m still very young. We have a wonderful son who needs us to be well, especially psychologically, and I think this was getting in the way of my life in general, emotionally and professionally, I was no longer able to organize myself. So, I went back to therapy to try to rescue as much of my self-esteem as possible to put a stop to the relationship. Now, I thought it was the moment, I’m feeling stronger. I know I’m going to suffer a little in the beginning, I haven’t stopped liking him yet, but we have to think about ourselves first, about getting well, and then making someone happy.”

Can you tell us when in fact the crisis in the relationship became more evident?

“It’s come from other situations… We’ve tried everything, even couples therapy. We got pregnant and our relationship really changed a lot, from water to wine, I can’t deny it, Enrico is here to prove that everything we invested was worth it, he is our greatest treasure. But currently, I want to look more at myself, at my future, at my dreams, instead of investing in a relationship that I don’t see change.”

When speaking out, Diego said he’s going to take a trip to get his head straight. Do you also plan something like that?

“The fact that he commented that he is going to travel, I believe he meant that it would be really nice for him to be able to relax and unfocus on that subject and be okay. He had already organized himself for this trip and it was a trip that didn’t have a specific problem, but we didn’t have that priority as a couple and, even so, he put his foot down and said he was going. So that was one of the reasons, too. It was situations like this that happened and, for me, it was enough. I’m not in the mood to prolong to live the same things every month ends and comes back and then tries again and the same thing always happens.”

You mentioned that you will take this moment to invest in your dreams. What are the professional plans for 2022?

“First, take care of my son and my life. I intend to invest in my career, take care of my emotional health and my body. Rescue my dreams and my projects that were kept in the box for so long. I have an influencer marketing agency that I plan to cover even more, in addition to other projects, as a channel I plan to create soon. I’ll also do some surgeries that I was already planning… I want to look good, I want to look good and I’m going after that. I think we have to take care of ourselves, love each other, respect and protect ourselves as much as possible. And that’s it. Ball forward, new life.”

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.