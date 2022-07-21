Ex-BBBs Fran and Diego Announce Separation After Almost Nine Years Together

Former BBBs Franciele Grossi and Diego Grossi announced their separation amicably through social media this morning. The former couple met in the 2014 edition of “Big Brother Brasil” (TV Globo) and have been together ever since.

In a publication on Instagram Stories, Franciele stated that the two were in a delicate situation, with many disagreements, but they tried to stay together for their son, Enrico Grossi, aged one year and ten months.

“Me and Diego are separated. It’s not a hot-headed thing, it’s not a case of a specific thing. It’s an accumulation of things. We’ve been falling out for a while, we’ve been trying solely and exclusively for Enrico. Unfortunately or fortunately, We have now decided to end this journey together. We follow each one on their own path. It is the best thing to do at the moment, we will continue with respect, especially for our son and for our history of almost nine years”, she began.

Then, she evaluated that the union between the two was very happy while it lasted, but that it came to an end after numerous disagreements. “We had wonderful moments, others not so much. The sum of our relationship was positive, there’s Enrico to prove it. He’s all I have and that we did good,” she said.

Now, the former BBB wants to focus on her and the future work that may still come this year, in addition, of course, to having more time with her son. “I’ll have more time to invest in myself, in my dreams and in my puppy. That’s it, life goes on, new life. I’m going to get a new house, Fran 2022 comes still in a new and even better version”, she celebrated.

Diego also commented on Instagram about his separation from the ex-BBB. “Fran and I are separating, but everything will be fine. We trust in God and Enrico is there, the result of a relationship that had its good moments. But one hour ends and that’s it,” he said.

He also thanked him for the messages of support he received after the split was revealed. “It’s not a big deal, at first we’re separating amicably. We’re going to do the best for Enrico, regardless of whether we’re together or not. It’s going to be a very difficult phase, I’m very used to Enrico. We’ve been together for almost nine years, it’s not easy”, lamented Diego.