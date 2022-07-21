Ex-businesswoman delivers ‘rotten’ to Rayanne Morais and says Latino paid her 23 plastic surgeries: ‘Destroyer of lives’

Former manager of Rayanne Morais, Sylvia Goulart decided to release the word and deliver all the “rotten” she knows about the actress, who was married to Latino between 2014 and 2015.

Angry at Rayanne’s new relationship with Victor Pecoraro, the businesswoman again accused the actress of destroying the actor’s 15-year marriage to Renata Muller and referred to her as “holy little saint”.

Businesswoman claims on the web that Victor Pecoraro cheated on his wife with Rayanne Morais, Latino’s ex

Victor Pecoraro admits mistake in getting involved with Rayanne Morais, Latino’s ex, while he was married: ‘I rushed’

In a sequence of videos posted on Instagram stories, Sylvia claims that it was Victor and his then-wife who got Rayanne a spot in the movie “The Delivery”, which she shot with the actor in March, and that their relationship would have started behind the scenes of filming, when the actor was still married.

“The couple got her a job to make the film. Look what she did with the two of them. The man fell in love… (…) She has this tone of making people fall in love. That person gets in the way and makes people unhappy”, began Sylvia, before enumerating several “rotten” of Latino’s ex-wife:

“She is a destroyer of happy lives. She wants a trampoline. She was hired for three years and didn’t pay me. She does Instagram fakes to comment on her own photos, pretending to be a fan. She’s so fake… Latino paid more than 23 plastic surgeries. She’s Fake. She loves the media, she loves showing off.” Jeez!