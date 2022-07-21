Exclusive: Ryan Gosling praises Wagner Moura’s way of working and reveals pressure with money from ‘Hidden Agent’; watch

It’s a shot, a beating and a bomb! Netflix has assembled a cast beyond starring in “The Hidden Agent”, the biggest-budget movie on the platform to date. A few days before the premiere of this super production, Hugo Gloss spoke with Ryan Gosling about the ambitious new project. The star provided details behind the scenes, the plot, and told how it was to act alongside Wagner Moura.

Gosling praised the Brazilian’s meticulous way of working and said he was impressed with his preparation to play Laszlo Sosa, a peculiar man who is sought after by Ryan’s character. For the role, Moura lost 20 kilos. “It was wonderful to work with Wagner. He put a lot of effort into this character. He lost weight, brought several minute details to the interpretation. It is a performance filled with multiple nuances”, observed.

The Oscar nominee also praised Moura’s talent and recalled having shared good times during filming. “It’s a lot of fun to work with him. It’s a lot of fun to work with someone who is so talented and has so much fun on stage.”commented.

As Court Gentry, a CIA agent, who is hunted by a psychopath played by Chris Evans, Ryan revealed that he really took a risk in some of the action scenes. “I played my part in all of them, but the truth is, there are a lot of people involved helping you make these action sequences. It’s an incredible amount of technique and hard work from a lot of people to make these sequences feel like it’s just us. [atores] doing everything. I imagine it’s like all the work that goes into the “Super Bowl” long before players can even set foot on the field.”he compared. “At the end of the day, I only represent a small part of it”scored.

multimillion investment

According to international media, Netflix disbursed US$ 200 million for the “Hidden Agent” budget, that is, about R$ 1.08 billion. The very high figures put the film at the top of the list of the most expensive productions in the history of the streaming giant. Questioned by Hugo Gloss, Gosling admitted that he felt pressured to learn about the values ​​involved. The veteran, however, pointed out what helped him to calm down in the project.

“It is clear [que acrescenta pressão]! But the thing that made me very comfortable playing is the Russo brothers. They’ve been making movies of this scale for the last decade, so they’re behind the wheel, I’m just there watching the journey.”declared. Watch the full chat below:

You could see that it promises a lot, right? The cast of “The Hidden Agent” includes Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Wagner Moura, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush and Alfre Woodard. The production is directed by the Russo brothers and the screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film premieres on July 22 on Netflix. Check out the trailer here: