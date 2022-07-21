Fachin gives Bolsonaro 5 days to speak out in actions on meeting with ambassadors | Policy

Last Monday (18), Bolsonaro received ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília, and repeated again without suspicious evidence already denied by official bodies about elections and the security of electronic voting machines.

After the meeting, several opposition parties took legal action, including PDT, Rede, PCdoB and PT, asking:

PDT: He asked the TSE to order social networks to remove the videos of the meeting published on the president’s pages from the air and that Bolsonaro be fined for early advertising. The party claims that the president’s speeches “have the ability to cause a kind of effervescence in its supporters and in the general population, even more so when the content is disseminated through social networks, which have a high reach among users”;

They asked for the removal of the content on the TV Brasil channel on YouTube and requested that Bolsonaro and the PL, the party to which the president is affiliated, be condemned to publish “errata denying the terms of the statements” about the polls and the electoral system, in the same media. in which the false information was disclosed; PT action: It requires Bolsonaro to be forced to remove the video from its pages and to refrain from making other publications with the same content.

Even on Monday, the day Bolsonaro brought together ambassadors, politicians, entities and representatives of the Judiciary, they spoke out in favor of electronic voting machines and the Brazilian electoral process.

Fachin, for example, reaffirmed the integrity of the electoral system.

“It’s time to say enough to disinformation. It’s also time to say no to authoritarian populism, which jeopardizes the conquest of the 1988 Constitution”, declared the president of the TSE.

In the same vein, the president of the National Congress, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated that the security of the polls and the fairness of the electoral process can no longer be “put in doubt”.

“A strong democracy is made with respect to contradiction and divergence, regardless of the theme. But there are truisms and questions that have been overcome, including those already assimilated by Brazilian society, which no longer admit of discussion. The security of electronic voting machines and the smoothness of the electoral process can no longer be questioned,” said Pacheco.

A day later, on Tuesday (19), Minister Luiz Fux, president of the Federal Supreme Court, reiterated confidence in the Brazilian electoral process, repudiating recent attacks on the polls.

“To Fachin, Minister Fux reiterated total confidence in the soundness of the electoral process and in the integrity of the judges who make up the TSE”, informed the STF at the time.