Fans complain about ‘abusive’ prices for Milton Nascimento’s concert in Salvador

The fans awaited with high expectation the announcement of the shows of the artist Milton Nascimento’s last tour in Salvador. After visiting Europe, Bituca announced a performance at the Concha Acústica at Teatro Castro Alves, and sales began at noon on Wednesday (20). Some, however, were disappointed with the prices offered and the speed with which the lots sold out: less than an hour after opening, the tickets were already in the 4th lot.

There were those who decided to take their savings out of their pockets, and there were those who gave up. Cíntia Liberato, 41, was one of those who let the opportunity pass. “I have been listening to Milton since my childhood. I was very happy when they scheduled a show in Salvador, since the first ones did not contemplate the city and this is his last tour”, she reported. At 12:10 pm, she joined the virtual queue and there were already 2,700 people in front of her.

Thirty minutes later, half-price tickets already cost more than R$300, in addition to the 10% service charge. This was already the 4th batch of the stands. Socks are already sold out. According to the Castro Alves Theater website, the lowest values ​​were R$ 150 and R$ 300 for the whole. The larger ones cost R$ 800 – the entire amount of the cabins – and are still available. Check ticket prices in Salvador:

Bleachers:

1st batch – R$ 300 (whole) and R$ 150 (half)

2nd batch – R$ 400 (whole) and R$ 200 (half)

3rd batch – BRL 500 (whole) and BRL 250 (half)

4th batch – R$ 600 (whole) and R$ 300 (half)

Cabin:

1st batch – R$ 500 (whole) and R$ 250 (half)

2nd batch – R$ 600 (whole) and R$ 300 (half)

3rd batch – R$ 700 (whole) and R$ 350 (half)

4th batch – R$ 800 (whole) and R$ 400 (half)

“It was frustrating, disrespectful to fans and consumers, abusive. It’s a wonderful show, but it’s at Concha. We’re not even going to the main room of the TCA”, punctuated Cíntia.

Other fans expressed dissatisfaction on social media:

I sell the ticket price for Milton Nascimento’s concert in Salvador. The tour is the end of his career, but the price is the end of the world. Surreal! But hey, I bought it. pic.twitter.com/QxpNNaBrIr — Lucas Caldas  (@lucaskaldas) July 20, 2022 Guys, 600 count the ticket to Milton Nascimento in Salvador. I’m sorry, Bituca, but I’m watching your show there at Orun. Love you kiss! — Gabriela Ashanti as Yaa Asantewaa (@gabrielaashanti) July 20, 2022

In some cities, tickets started at lower prices, like Brasília, where the show takes place at Ginásio Nilson Nelson. In the capital, the lowest price is the half-price on the upper stand, at R$100 (half-price, top), and then the half-price on the ring chair, at R$200. In the gold chair, the sock is at R$350, and in the premium, at R$450.

In Porto Alegre, at Gigantinho, the half-price starts at R$120 and R$130 in the stands, and reaches R$150 only on the platinum track, with the maximum price for the lower fixed seat starting at R$250 Meanwhile, in Pernambuco, as in Salvador, tickets had the lowest value at R$ 150 reais.

During the time of the tour in Europe, according to the Poder 360 portal, the tickets were even more affordable than for the Brazilian public. On the mainland, the lowest value was €14.56 (R$73.96 at the current price), at a show in Italy.

Asked about the values, the TCA informed that the show “A Última Sessão de Música”, taking place at Concha Acústica, has the autonomy to price the tickets that will be sold for the event, according to its judgments on their value.

“The prices of the 4,500 tickets on sale, in line with those being charged in other cities on this international tour, were divided into four lots of 25% of the total each (1,125 tickets each lot, therefore). as determined by Law 12,933 of 12/29/2013, there was a reservation of 40% of half-price”, says a note.

The note also points out that, at noon on Wednesday, when sales started, there were more than 2,000 users in the queue of the sales site, also chosen by the production, which enables a system for people to make purchases. in order of arrival. “The turn of lots happened in the flow of these purchases and the half-price on all lots has already sold out”.

Sought, the production of the artist said that all shows had virtual queues to buy because of high demand.

“About the values, it is normal that the shows with great demand have lots that vary according to the demand for tickets”, says the note. In addition, they stated that the last show of Milton’s career in Bahia demands an expensive production and that the amounts charged at Concha are among the lowest among all cities.

70% of available tickets have already been sold.

tour

The Last Music Session” will be presented on September 9, at 7 pm, in the Acoustic Shell of the Castro Alves Theater. “I could never end this part of my life of so many years on the road without honoring those who have been with me all this time: the fans. And this tour was designed especially for you!”, said Milton in a post on social media.

The artist has 43 albums recorded, five Grammy awards and the title of Doctor Honoris Causa in music from the University of Berklee, in Boston, and is now preparing to sing his greatest hits on the tour that passes through Brazil, Europe and the United States. According to the artist, “it would be impossible to say goodbye without putting songs from all stages of his career in the repertoire. We want to provide a unique and exciting experience, from beginning to end.”

About the repertoire, he adds that classics such as “Ponta de Areia”, “Encontros e Despedidas”, “Travessia”, “Cio da Terra” and “Nos Bailes da Vida” will be present in the setlist.

“A Última Sessão de Música” is directed by Augusto K. Nascimento. The scenery project is signed by the artists OSGEMEOS and the costumes used by Milton are by the stylist Ronaldo Fraga. The musical direction is by maestro Wilson Lopes.

“The Last Music Session” is the tour that will mark my farewell to the stage. From music, never. And I’m waiting for you to complete this journey with me”, invites the composer.