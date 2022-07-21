Federal government collection hits record, rises 18% and reaches R$ 181 billion in June, informs Revenue | Economy

The Federal Revenue informed this Thursday (21) that the collection of the federal government with taxes, contributions and other revenues reached R$ 181.04 billion in June this year.

The result represents a real increase (discounting inflation) of 17.96% compared to the same month last year, when the collection was R$ 153.47 billion (inflation-adjusted value).

The value is also the highest for the month of June since the beginning of the Federal Revenue’s historical series, which began in 1995. In other words, the highest value for the month in 28 years. The series is updated for inflation.

According to the Revenue, the record in June collection was pulled, mainly:

by the Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and by the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL), which totaled a collection of R$ 34.269 billion, with a real growth of 37.47%;

by the Income Tax Withheld at Source (IRRF) – Capital Income (investments), which had a collection of R$ 15.207 billion, a real increase of 97.42%. In June, the so-called “comecots” are collected for fixed income funds;

by the social security revenue, which had a collection of R$ 44.516 billion, with a real increase of 10.80%;

by the federal taxes PIS/Pasep and Cofins, which together presented a collection of 34.241 billion, representing a real increase of 11.80%.

In the first half of this year, according to official data, federal revenue totaled R$ 1.090 trillion, in nominal and rounded values.

In values ​​adjusted for inflation, it totaled R$ 1.114 trillion, which represents a real increase (discounting inflation) of 11% compared to the same period last year.

The Federal Revenue’s figures also show that the collection from January to June this year was the highest for the period in the historical series corrected for inflation. In other words, another record.

Guedes sees growth ‘surprising’

After presenting the results, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, highlighted the increase in corporate profits.

“It is a symptom that the economic growth is surprising and, thus, a sustainable growth rhythm is confirmed”, he declared.

Guedes also stated that recent revenue records are being transformed into tax reduction and simplification.

The minister cited the reduction in the rates of the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI), which is federally competent, and the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), whose competence is statewide.