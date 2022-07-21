Federal Revenue Auction sells several cell phones together for R$ 700

Items seized by IRS have already entered for consultation in the new round of auction carried out by the agency. Among the items that can be sold are cell phones, electronic parts and even cars. A Porsche 911 Carrera, for example, has a minimum starting bid of R$120,000.

Read more: Federal Revenue Auction makes Xiaomi and iPhones available for R$ 300

In all, there are 206 lots that include smartphones, electric skates, sets of clothing and also vehicles. In terms of electronics, more specifically cell phones, it is possible to buy several of them for approximately R$ 700. All items can receive a bid and be sold at the Federal Revenue auction.

How does the IRS auction take place?

The products seized by the Federal Revenue and placed in the auction will receive proposals from interested parties until July 26th. The opening of the public session is scheduled to take place on the following day, July 27, at 9 am.

Individuals (PF) and legal entities (PJ) with CPF or CNPJ registered in the digital certificate issued via the Virtual Taxpayer Service Center (e-CAC) can participate in the auction. Regarding the face-to-face visit, it must be scheduled in advance.

Those interested in bidding must access the IRS website by the closing date. It is important to highlight that there are items that cannot be purchased by PF, and it is essential to read the notice to avoid headaches.