With several virtual scams, not even the IRS got rid of criminals. See how swindlers who use the name of the body work.

In a world where technology dominates our daily lives, scams are on the rise and become a headache for citizens. Not even the IRS got rid of the criminals.

According to a note released by the IRS, the scammers responsible for these e-commerce scams use paid advertising to deceive consumers. Keep reading and see how these scammers act.

Federal Revenue becomes target of scammers and warns against crimes

Scams are carried out over the Internet. Criminals use the names of the IRS and its customs in advertisements that sell products at prices well below market prices. These are paid ads that deceive consumers.

According to information from the inspection agency, the criminals “illegally used the name of the Federal Revenue Service responsible for customs control activities” (customs) in an attempt to simulate authenticity in the execution of the coup.

Therefore, you must be very careful, as the IRS informs that neither it nor the Customs market any type of merchandise.

“These units manage and supervise customs control activities, assist and guide citizens and activities related to combating tax and customs infractions, including counterfeiting, piracy, illicit trafficking in narcotics and related drugs, international trafficking in firearms and ammunition and laundering of money and goods, rights and hidden values, subject to the specific authority of other bodies”, clarified the institution.

Other types of scams

Complaints received by the Federal Revenue also point to a loan scheme in which the accused company makes the amount released as a condition of the victim’s advance payment of the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF).

The IRS reported that it received complaints from people who made transfers to individuals through the PIX to pay the so-called fees, or IOFs. The agency stressed that it was a scam because it does not provide data on taxes collected through transfers.

Specifically, the collection of IOF is made only through federal receipt documents (Darf) paid by the body that grants the credit, and not by the taxpayer. Finally, the IRS also clarified that their servers do not handle loans or contact you to receive such payments.

Image: SERGIO VS RANGEL / Shutterstock.com