FGTS and PIS/Pasep: Workers are entitled to a hefty sum; see how to receive

Workers are entitled to a hefty sum of PIS/Pasep It’s from FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund). The amounts are being released by Caixa Econômica Federal. See who’s entitled to follow!

FGTS and PIS/Pasep forgotten

With respect to FGTS forgotten, refers to the amounts released in an extraordinary way between April and June of this year. About 42 million workers who have available balances in their accounts were covered.

The deposits took place via box has, in the digital account opened in the name of each eligible person. Withdrawals can be made until December 15, however, it is not mandatory for the worker. The amount released is up to R$ 1 thousand.

Already the forgotten values ​​of PIS/Pasep refer to the 2019 and 2020 base year salary allowance. Both benefits can be withdrawn until December 29. In the case of the 2020 allowance, if you were benefited, just withdraw the resources.

On the other hand, workers entitled to the 2019 allowance must submit a request for credit reissue. The procedure can be done by e-mail: [email protected], replacing the letters ‘uf’ with the acronym of the state in which you reside.

If you have any questions, just make an inquiry through the Digital Work Card application, on the Alô Trabalho Central telephone number 158, or on the digital channels of the bank where you receive the benefit.

In this sense, it is important to remember that the Cashier is responsible for the transfers of PIS (for workers in the private sector) and Banco do Brasil for Pasep (for public servants).

CAIXA releases R$1,000 from FGTS until December

The extraordinary loot of FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) was released based on the month of birth of each worker who has a balance available in their accounts linked to the Guarantee Fund.

Deposits were made between the months of April and June of this year, in the digital savings accounts opened in the name of each worker in the application. box has. The payment was limited to R$ 1 thousand.

It should be noted that the realization of the extraordinary withdrawal is not mandatory, that is, the redemption is optional for the worker. In this way, those who do not want to redeem can present the denial to Federal Savings Bank.

However, in any case, if the money is not transferred to the digital savings account by December 15, 2022, the amount will automatically return to the fund, duly corrected.

How to receive the withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS

To move the values, just access the application box has and login with CPF, date of birth, phone number, email and password registration. On the platform, it is possible to make PIX, transfer, pay boletos, recharge cell phone or make online purchases.

Withdrawals are also available using Caixa’s ATMs, in the “Withdrawal without card” option in the app. Remembering that workers have until December 15th of this year to withdraw the amount. Otherwise, the money goes back to the Guarantee Fund.