Fiat Fastback has more details revealed

The Fiat Fastback appeared in a new teaser by the Italian brand, which highlights the lines of its coupe-style crossover, which will be launched very soon in the domestic market and neighboring countries.

Fiat promises to “merge sobriety and strength with sportiness and elegance”, describing the Fastback “with a more elongated silhouette, larger hood and slightly raised rear close to the trunk, in addition to the lanterns and headlights that invade the sides”.

Designed by Stellantis Design Center South America, the Fiat Fastback has local DNA, based in principle on the Argo-Cronos platform, with extra elements and an Italian-Brazilian character, recognized by the brand.

From what you can see, the Fiat Fasback will bet on very expressive lines and its muscular forms will serve to reinforce its proposal to be above the Pulse in the brand’s portfolio.

The curved fenders are a clear action to make it bigger than it really will be, in a very emotional and sporty design, which will be duly matched by the mechanics it will sustain.

With these slender shapes, the Fiat Fastback will soon have an Abarth variant, which could even be shown at the product launch, as a way of anticipating the Scorpion brand at a higher level.

With a GSE Firefly Turbo 1.3 engine on board with 180 horsepower on gasoline and 185 horsepower on ethanol, as well as 27.5 kgfm and a six- or nine-speed automatic transmission, the Fiat Fastback will be well above its presumptive rival, the VW Nivus.

Expecting a bigger competitor, which should not appear anytime soon, in this case the Renault Arkana, which missed the launch window in Brazil, the Fiat Fastback will only await a reaction from VW, which could bring to light a Nivus GTS “Pointer”.

In this case, the Nivus GTS would still have 150 horsepower and 25.5 kgfm. The Fastback should also carry the 1.0 Turbo up to 130 horsepower, with CVT, in cheaper versions.