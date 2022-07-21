Fiat Pulse and Toro have price increases in July

With the 2023 lineup, Fiat has updated both Pulse and Toro, including the Sound Design package, however, the duo of the Italian brand has also suffered price increases and is now more expensive.

The increase in the Pulse 2023 was R$ 1,000 in all versions, while the Toro 2023 had an increase between R$ 1,900 and R$ 3,320.

The Pulse 2023 starts at R$96,290 for the Manual Drive 1.3 version, while the CVT option costs R$103,290.

In these versions, the Firefly 1.3 8V engine has 98 horsepower on gasoline and 107 horsepower on ethanol, with 13.2 kgfm in the first and 13.7 kgfm in the second, with a five-speed manual or simulated seven-speed CVT.

In the 1.0 Turbo and CVT with paddle shifts, the Pulse 2023 in the Drive version costs R$111,290, with the Audace it costs R$116,290, while the top-of-the-line Impetus now costs R$127,990.

These options deliver 125 horsepower on gasoline and 130 horsepower on ethanol, both with 20.4 kgfm.

The Toro 2023 was up BRL 2,792 in the Endurance 1.3 Turbo version, which now costs BRL 139,890, while the Freedom was BRL 3,071 more expensive, now starting at BRL 151,390.

With the same 1.3-liter turbo engine with 180 horsepower on gasoline and 185 horsepower on ethanol, both with 27.5 kgfm, the Volcano version costs R$165,590 compared to R$162,270, up from R$3,320.

In the 170 horsepower and 35.7 kgfm diesel, the Freedom, Volcano, Ranch and Ultra versions were BRL 1,900, BRL 2,000, BRL 2,000 and BRL 2,100 more expensive, now costing BRL 190,990, BRL 205,490, BRL $213,290 and BRL 215,490, respectively.

Fiat Pulse 2023 and Toro 2023 – Prices