Fiat Toro 2023 gains equipment, but Pulse 2023 loses items

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Fiat Toro 2023 gains equipment, but Pulse 2023 loses items 2 Views

As it prepares for the Argo and Cronos renovation, Fiat has launched the 2023 Pulse and Toro lines. The two models have news in every corner, including the addition of equipment to the pickup and loss of standard items in the SUV. Both, as usual, have gone up in price. The Toro now costs between R$139,890 and R$215,490, while the Pulse is between R$96,290 and R$127,990.

The Fiat Pulse lost the 16-inch alloy wheels in the Drive 1.3 entry version, both with manual and automatic transmission. Instead, Fiat put hubcaps with a unique design and identical tire sizes. The alloy wheel becomes an option for R$ 2,000, while the version as a whole is R$ 1,000 more expensive.

In the Audace intermediate version, in addition to being R$ 1,000 more expensive, it got a new 16-inch alloy wheel. All versions gained changes in the sounds and internal alerts as part of the new sound identity of the Italian brand. It is worth noting that the top-of-the-line Impetus version has not changed, except for the R$ 1,000 more expensive price.

Fiat Pulse Audace 2023 [divulgação]
Fiat Pulse Audace 2023 [divulgação]

Fiat Pulse 2023: prices and versions

Drive 1.3 – BRL 96,290
Drive 1.3 CVT – BRL 103,290
Drive 1.0 turbo CVT – R$ 111,290
Audace 1.0 turbo CVT – R$ 116,290
Impetus 1.0 turbo CVT – R$ 127,990

Fiat Pulse Drive 2023 [divulgação]
Fiat Pulse Drive 2023 [divulgação]

News in the pickup

While the Fiat Pulse has few new features in the 2023 lineup, the Toro has gained clearer changes. The pickup now has a steering wheel with a new brain, similar to the Pulse. In addition, the tire pressure monitoring system becomes a standard item for all Fiat Toro variants, as well as the new sound identity.

Fiat Toro 2023 [divulgação]
Fiat Toro 2023 [divulgação]

The Endurance version gained darkened hubcaps and a R$2,792 increase in price. Toro Freedom won a new S-Design package for R$ 6,000. With it, the interior receives seats covered in bronze leather, the same shade used in the seams and in the external logo. In addition, it has a side step, a stand, a face-to-face key, an induction cell phone charger, a rain sensor and headlight, in addition to an electrochromic rear view mirror.

With a Flex engine, the Toro Freedom had a price increase of R$3,071, now costing R$151,390 or R$157,390 with the S-Design package. With a diesel engine, the increase was R$1,900, now going for R$190,990 without the package, or R$196,990 with the new optional item.

Fiat Toro 2023 [divulgação]
Fiat Toro 2023 [divulgação]

For the more expensive versions there are changes in the color gamut. The Toro Volcano and Ranch now have Gray Sting paint as an option. Volcano represents the top of the range of flex versions and had an increase of R$ 3,320, while the same version with a diesel engine is R$ 2,000 more expensive.

The Ranch version, on the other hand, cost the same R$2,000 as the Ultra. The difference is that Toro’s top-of-the-line version now has the Polar White color option, which it previously did not have.

Fiat Toro 2023: prices and versions

Endurance flex – BRL 139,890
Freedom flex – BRL 151,390
Volcano flex – BRL 165,590
Freedom diesel – BRL 190,990
Diesel Volcano – BRL 205,490
Diesel ranch – BRL 213,290
Ultra diesel – BRL 215,490

>>Fiat Argo 2023 changes less than expected, but will have CVT exchange

>>Toro Ultra bothers midsize trucks with another style | Evaluation

>>Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 CVT has no charm (and that’s okay) | Evaluation

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Find out which are the FIIs with low prices and good profitability

A survey carried out by Órama Investimentos established a methodology capable of showing funds with …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved