Fiat Toro 2023 gains equipment, but Pulse 2023 loses items

As it prepares for the Argo and Cronos renovation, Fiat has launched the 2023 Pulse and Toro lines. The two models have news in every corner, including the addition of equipment to the pickup and loss of standard items in the SUV. Both, as usual, have gone up in price. The Toro now costs between R$139,890 and R$215,490, while the Pulse is between R$96,290 and R$127,990.

The Fiat Pulse lost the 16-inch alloy wheels in the Drive 1.3 entry version, both with manual and automatic transmission. Instead, Fiat put hubcaps with a unique design and identical tire sizes. The alloy wheel becomes an option for R$ 2,000, while the version as a whole is R$ 1,000 more expensive.

In the Audace intermediate version, in addition to being R$ 1,000 more expensive, it got a new 16-inch alloy wheel. All versions gained changes in the sounds and internal alerts as part of the new sound identity of the Italian brand. It is worth noting that the top-of-the-line Impetus version has not changed, except for the R$ 1,000 more expensive price.

Fiat Pulse 2023: prices and versions

Drive 1.3 – BRL 96,290

Drive 1.3 CVT – BRL 103,290

Drive 1.0 turbo CVT – R$ 111,290

Audace 1.0 turbo CVT – R$ 116,290

Impetus 1.0 turbo CVT – R$ 127,990

News in the pickup

While the Fiat Pulse has few new features in the 2023 lineup, the Toro has gained clearer changes. The pickup now has a steering wheel with a new brain, similar to the Pulse. In addition, the tire pressure monitoring system becomes a standard item for all Fiat Toro variants, as well as the new sound identity.

The Endurance version gained darkened hubcaps and a R$2,792 increase in price. Toro Freedom won a new S-Design package for R$ 6,000. With it, the interior receives seats covered in bronze leather, the same shade used in the seams and in the external logo. In addition, it has a side step, a stand, a face-to-face key, an induction cell phone charger, a rain sensor and headlight, in addition to an electrochromic rear view mirror.

With a Flex engine, the Toro Freedom had a price increase of R$3,071, now costing R$151,390 or R$157,390 with the S-Design package. With a diesel engine, the increase was R$1,900, now going for R$190,990 without the package, or R$196,990 with the new optional item.

For the more expensive versions there are changes in the color gamut. The Toro Volcano and Ranch now have Gray Sting paint as an option. Volcano represents the top of the range of flex versions and had an increase of R$ 3,320, while the same version with a diesel engine is R$ 2,000 more expensive.

The Ranch version, on the other hand, cost the same R$2,000 as the Ultra. The difference is that Toro’s top-of-the-line version now has the Polar White color option, which it previously did not have.

Fiat Toro 2023: prices and versions

Endurance flex – BRL 139,890

Freedom flex – BRL 151,390

Volcano flex – BRL 165,590

Freedom diesel – BRL 190,990

Diesel Volcano – BRL 205,490

Diesel ranch – BRL 213,290

Ultra diesel – BRL 215,490

>>Fiat Argo 2023 changes less than expected, but will have CVT exchange

>>Toro Ultra bothers midsize trucks with another style | Evaluation

>>Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 CVT has no charm (and that’s okay) | Evaluation