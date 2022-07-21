Fiat Toro and Pulse receive new items in the 2023 line; see what changes – 07/19/2022

Fiat presented news for the 2023 line of the Pulse and Toro. Both models received a new sound experience with a system capable of accompanying the activation of various functions with a characteristic sound. In addition, the pickup brings updates such as the new steering wheel and an update to the tire pressure indicator system, which shows exactly which tire is under pressure.

The Endurance version, the cheapest, started to leave the factory with darkened hubcaps. But the big difference is in the return of the optional S Design package, which is available in Freedom 1.3 turbo flex and 2.0 turbodiesel versions. The pack features bronze accents on the interior, as well as matching stitching and leather trim.

The Fiat logo on the front grille repeats the bronze color. The configuration now also offers new content, such as saint antônio, darkened side step, keyless entry and start, wireless smartphone charger and the high tech kit, which has rain and light sensors, in addition to an electrochromic internal rearview mirror. .

There are new color options for certain versions. Volcano, Ranch and Ultra can be configured in Sting Grey, the latter being also painted in Polar White.

2023 Fiat Toro interior sports new steering wheel Image: Disclosure

These are bigger changes than in Pulse. Launched last year, the Fiat SUV has already had 50,000 units produced and has new standard items.

Manual and automatic Drive configurations now have new 16-inch steel wheels and hubcaps. In turn, the Audace T200 now features 16-inch alloy wheels with darkened paint and a diamond finish.

The prices (in São Paulo) of the 2023 line of models are:

Fiat Toro 2023

– Endurance – BRL 144,536

– Freedom – BRL 156,418

– Volcano – BRL 171,089

– Freedom diesel – BRL 197,333

– Diesel Volcano – BRL 212,314

– Ranch – BRL 220,373

– Ultra – BRL 222,646

The S-Design package adds R$6,199

Fiat Pulse 2023

– Manual drive – BRL 99,362

– Automatic drive – BRL 106,585.00

– Turbo Drive – BRL 114,840

– Audace Turbo – R$ 120,000

– Impetus Turbo – BRL 132,073

