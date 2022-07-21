FIFA 23 has limited crossplay, World Cups and women’s clubs | fifa

O FIFA 23 will have crossplay, but not quite as players expected. After going through a limited testing phase in FIFA 22, the functionality was confirmed by EA Sports during a closed event for press and content creators. According to the developer, it will not be possible to play between generations and will only be present in some modes. In addition, the game will have the addition of women’s football clubs.

1 of 2 Vinicius Jr in FIFA 23 — Photo: Disclosure Vinicius Jr at FIFA 23 — Photo: Disclosure

An old request from the community, crossplay officially arrives for the franchise in FIFA 23. Last to be named after the highest football entity, the simulator will allow players from different consoles to face each other but with some caveats.

Crossplay in FIFA 23 will only take place in one-on-one and online modes, i.e. no Career, Pro Clubs or Volta modes. Functionality is also limited to generations. Those who are on the current generation of consoles (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, Stadia and PC) cannot face those who are on the old (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One).

Another novelty announced by EA Sports for FIFA 23 is the addition of PC in the current generation. Contrary to what happened in edition 22, the next game will have graphics and cutting-edge news – which were present on PS5 and Xbox Series – also for computers.

As 2022 is the year of the World Cup, the developer confirmed that the men’s edition will be present in FIFA 23. The following year, the game will also receive the women’s world cup, which takes place between July and August of next year in Australia and New Zealand.

With a focus on female representation within the FIFA community, EA Sports announced that FIFA 23 will have the addition of women’s football clubs. Chelsea, owned by Sam Kerr, the game’s cover star, is one of the confirmed teams.