Fighting monkeypox cannot be the same mistake as AIDS, says Brazilian at WHO

With 35 years of experience working in the fight against HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, the epidemiologist Fábio Mesquita confesses that science is in an “intense debate” over the need to acquire and distribute more vaccines at this stage of the outbreak. monkey pox (monkeypox). “It may be the solution, but this is not yet a consensus,” he said in an interview with Estadão. Some countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, have already started vaccination campaigns focused on men who have sex with men, the group most vulnerable to the disease.

Since 2016, when he left the command of the Department of Sexually Transmitted Diseases, AIDS and Viral Hepatitis of the Ministry of Healthwhere he was for three years, Mesquita is part of the technical staff of World Health Organization (WHO). Today based in Myanmar, Asia, he argues that careful communication about monkeypox is at the “heart of the matter” to prevent the disease from increasing the stigma of the LGBT+ population.

“The way we don’t make the same mistake as in the past is to say that, at this moment, the community needs to be aware, because it is spreading the virus in a significant way. But we also need to say that there is no scientific evidence that monkeypox will be restricted to these people”, he points out.

For now, is there anything about the reasons why the disease is widespread mainly among the audience of “men who have relationships with men (MSM)”?

This is still under investigation. Basically, we try to find out if monkeypox (monkeypox) is an STD (sexually transmitted disease) by penetrative contact or just by physical contact, which is more likely. Although 98% of the world’s cases are in the MSM population, sexual transmission has not yet been proven. But it is clear that the infected person had physical contact with the person who had the disease.

We know, for example, that it is not an airborne transmission, but through physical contact. What is not clear is the degree of intimacy necessary to transmit the virus on contact.

Is it possible to draw any parallels with the beginning of the HIV epidemic?

Right now, monkeypox is spreading in this segment of the population. But we are careful not to label this as a new “gay plague”, as they called it at the beginning of the HIV epidemic. Despite the higher incidence, some women are already infected as well. HIV started just like that. Our hypothesis, for now, is that anyone can catch the disease.

And how to transmit information about the disease to this population without increasing the stigma of the community?

This is the crux of international discussions, precisely so we don’t make the same mistakes as HIV. At that time, our ignorance was very great. It took us a while to understand science, what it was and how it transmitted it. We only look at the number of cases and as if it were necessarily associated with a community.

The way we don’t make the same mistake is to say that, at this moment, the community needs to be aware, because it is spreading the virus in an important way. But we also need to state that there is no scientific evidence that monkeypox will be restricted to it. No one is saying it’s just a disease of this community, but since it’s already among them, we need to send important and specific messages to the gay and LGBT+ movement, while saying that it’s too early to say that this will be a specific disease.

At the moment, we don’t have enough vaccines for mass immunization anywhere in the world. What would be the best way to cope at this stage of the disease?

We have some controversies on this subject and opinions differ on whether the vaccine will stop the spread at this time. As we saw with Covid-19, we need more time to see the impact and whether it’s worth thinking about on a global scale of production. Suppose immunization has no impact on containing the virus – you would be investing in a field that you don’t know if it’s right.

CDC’s Most Advanced Health Services (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)us United Statesand the Department of Health, the UK, are making attempts, even due to the high number of cases in these countries, to see if interventions with the vaccine will have any effect, but it is still too early to say anything. Also because the vaccine we have is not specific to monkeypox. In science, there is intense debate about this, it is not a consensus yet.

But then how would we prevent the disease from spreading further?

Clinically, people have evolved well. It’s not hopeless, so we need more time to understand what measures can help contain this spread. For example, it is clear that skin contact is important. Watching people is crucial, if there’s a wound or something in who they’re dating. This is one way. The problem is that, for example, if the person is in a club and it’s dark there, you don’t see anything. It’s not a simple thing.

How do you assess Brazil’s response to the disease?

Brazil’s advantage is the SUS (Health Unic System) and the independence of states.