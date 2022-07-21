FIIs: new rules for public offerings can bring more liquidity to the market and greater transparency for shareholders

Access to a greater number of real estate funds (FIIs) and more transparency for decision-making are some of the expected benefits for investors with the reform of public offerings announced by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

Last week, the autarchy edited four of its resolutions with the objective of providing more flexibility and agility in capital market operations. The new regulatory framework takes effect in January 2023.

experts heard by InfoMoney state that the changes do not affect in any way the operations themselves of the FIIs, which will continue, for example, distributing dividends normally. The changes, however, should bring more liquidity to the market, that is, increase the trading volume of funds.

The perspective is based on the point of the reform that unifies instructions 400 – which regulates offers to the general public – and 476 – offers restricted to institutional, professional and qualified investors, those with more than R$ 1 million in investments.

In the opinion of Artur Losnak, head of FIIs at TC Matrix, the unification of the instructions – which creates CVM resolutions 160, 161, 162 and 163 – will allow small investors, also called retail, to participate in offers that until then had no access .

“And a greater number of investors in the offers provides greater liquidity in the assets listed on B3”, he points out. “We have seen several funds that have made an offer 476 in recent years and do not have relevant liquidity”, points out Losnak.

In this way, the specialist believes that a greater number of real estate funds may have reasonable liquidity – above R$ 1 million reais – and, consequently, the industry as a whole will have a greater volume of trading.

Access to a wider range of offers will also allow new investment opportunities for shareholders, says Losnak, citing the more than 400 real estate funds currently available on the market.

More information and less costs

Carlos Ferrari, partner at NFA Advogados and specialist in capital markets, also considers the consolidation of CVM resolutions 160, 161, 162 and 163 to be positive, resulting from the unification of instructions 400 and 476. In addition to offering more opportunities to investors, the measure accelerates the process of raising funds from real estate funds.

“The current deadlines for analyzing and registering offers may be even shorter, even automatic, only through the protocol of the offer request, bringing more agility and optimizing fundraising”, he explains.

For Ferrari, another important point of the reform is the information on public offerings, which would become more objective, making it easier for investors to understand.

“In particular through the use of gift blades [documento que traria as regras da emissão e detalhes do fundo]which are quite standardized, allowing the verification of information, even if preliminary about the asset, more quickly”, he points out.

In the opinion of Felipe Ribeiro, director of alternative investments at Clube FII, the standardization of information is the main gain for FII investors, who will also have lower costs with the simplification of offers.

Reducing the costs of offers has been a recurring debate in the FIIs market and some funds have already canceled the collection of the distribution fee, provided for in the issuance of new quotas.

in recent live at Clube FII, Ribeiro also highlighted that the reform in public offerings does not change the preemptive right policy, a benefit granted to the fund’s shareholder in the event of a new issuance of new papers.

Funding from FIIs slows down in 2022

The funds raised by the issues of real estate funds in 2022 are still below the volume recorded last year, points out the FII Hedge Top FoF 3, which monitors the new offers in the segment.

According to the FII’s management report, issuances raised a total of R$8.3 billion by the end of June, below the R$24.7 billion achieved in the same period last year. In 2021, the volume of offers from real estate funds totaled BRL 47.4 billion.

The “paper” funds, focused on investing in certificates of real estate receivables (CRI), continue to be the protagonists of the offers and account for 73% of the issuances in 2022.

The Hedge Top FoF 3 report highlights that issuances in progress and under analysis currently total R$9.2 billion. In this scenario, receivables funds are responsible for 67% of funding, considering public offerings (CVM 400) and restricted offerings (CVM 476).

For Losnak, the lower volume of funding in 2022 is related to the increase in interest rates in the country and the electoral period itself, which entail greater uncertainty in the variable income market.

“When the interest level stabilizes and the election period is over, we can have a greater volume of offers”, predicts the head of FIIs at TC Matrix.

