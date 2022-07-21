Filipe Ret defines operation against him as ‘invasive and embarrassing’ but says police officers were ‘100% professional’ | Rio de Janeiro

“I’ve suffered a lot of police cowardice (being wrong and being right). Cowards exist in any profession. But when it comes to my specific operation, even though it was invasive and embarrassing, the officers were 100% professional.”

The Civil Police operation investigates an alleged distribution of marijuana cigarettes at a party at a concert hall in the South Zone of Rio. The agents served search and seizure warrants at addresses linked to the musician.

In the same message, Filipe Ret highlighted that he respects the worldview of people who think differently from his.

“I am an artist (who suffers pressures, difficulties and wear and tear like any other profession) with a libertarian mentality and worldview. My greatest privilege was having a liberating education and learning to respect those who think differently from me,” said Ret.

On the day of the action, the police also highlighted that Filipe Ret did not react when he was approached at a resort in Angra dos Reis.

According to Deputy Chief of Police Rodrigo Coelho, Ret “was surprised”, but “behaved in an urban way” when receiving police officers at the resort in Angra dos Reis where he was staying. At the police station, he reserved the right to remain silent.

A small amount of drugs was seized on Tuesday. “For what was collected, it does not characterize trafficking. He is charged with drug consumption for personal use”, explained the delegate.

Finally, Filipe stressed that he may disagree with other people’s worldviews, but that he will fight for the possibility that he and others can defend them.

“Even though my ideology is blatantly against the nature of the DRE (Narcotics Repression Police Station), I have seen all police officers (including women) following their purposes as I follow mine (as provocative as it may seem at times)” , said Ret.

In another message, published on the day of the operation, he stated that nothing he does is grounds for arrest.

“Thank you for all your messages of love and concern. I’m not perfect, but nothing I do is grounds for arrest. I sincerely apologize to my father, mother and mother of my child for having their homes invaded and ransacked. You have nothing to do with this story and you didn’t deserve this,” Ret wrote.

The investigation began at the end of June, when the rapper himself posted photos and videos of a party in Vivo Rio on his social media.

At the event, called “Open Beck”, on the 21st, Ret allegedly offered marijuana to guests.

The police asked for the search to identify other possible people involved: “Supplying drugs, even free of charge, is trafficking”, says the chief delegate of the DRE, delegate Marcus Amim.

With the material seized, the agents will continue the investigation to identify all those involved in the crime under investigation.

The concert hall, as well as an apartment in Flamengo, in the South Zone of Rio, were two of the places the agents searched.

In a statement, Vivo Rio said that it “collaborated and continues to collaborate with the entire investigation process for this case”. “The footage of the venue’s internal security circuit was provided as soon as they were requested,” the note states.