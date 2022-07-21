Find out which are the FIIs with low prices and good profitability

A survey carried out by Órama Investimentos established a methodology capable of showing funds with low prices and which are among the highest returns in the market

However, a survey carried out by Órama Investimentos established a methodology capable of showing funds with low prices and which are among the highest returns on the market.

To achieve this objective, the broker used two data referring to the month of June: the price/equity value ratio (P/VP) and the dividend yield (FII profitability paid to shareholders).

From these two indicators, the broker arrived at a score for each FII. The grade was calculated as follows: the dividend yield (DY) of the last 12 months was multiplied by the inverse of P/VP (that is, if there is an FII with a P/VP of 0.50, the inverse adopted in the formula will be 1/0.50).

The result of this calculation was multiplied by 10 in order to avoid decimal numbers and to facilitate the comparison between the analyzed funds. To better illustrate this formula, just consider (hypothetically) that there is an FII that trades with a P/VP of 0.90 and that has a 12-month DY of 15%.

Therefore, the calculation to find your investment potential is as follows: 15% * (1 / 0.90) * 10 = 1.67, with “1.67” being the score assigned to the fund.

According to Órama, the higher this number, the greater the investment opportunity that the FII must offer the investor. “We understood that putting the two metrics together could show good opportunities because, eventually (if you only look at the share price), we could see funds that are greatly discounted, but paying very low dividends”, explains Anna Clara Tenan, an analyst at Órama.

In the study, only funds with average daily liquidity above R$300,000 were selected.

The 10 FIIs with the best investment opportunities, according to Órama

REIF Segment 12-month profitability (DY) P/VP Note FII share price* REC Logistics (RELG11) Logistics 12.6% 0.62 2.02 BRL 73.2 Tordesillas EI (TORD11) Hybrid 12.4% 0.62 2.01 BRL 8.59 XP Properties (XPPR11) Corporate Slabs 12.4% 0.62 two BRL 47.4 REC Real Estate Income (RECT11) Corporate Slabs 10.8% 0.6 1.82 BRL 56.7 URCA Prime Income (URPR11) CRI 19.2% 1.08 1.78 BRL 107.9 Versailles Real Estate Receivables (VSLH11) CRI 16% 0.9 1.78 BRL 9.10 EC Hectares (HCTR11) CRI 16.6% 0.96 1.74 BRL 112 RIO Bravo High Grade Real Estate Credit (RBHG11) CRI 15.1% 0.91 1.66 BRL 85.94 More Real State Fof (MORE11) Funds of Funds 12.6% 0.76 1.66 BRL 64.3 Green Towers (GTWR11) Corporate Slabs 12% 0.73 1.65 BRL 70.7 Source: Órama Investimentos/*Quotation price referring to 07/01/2022

The results showed that REC Logística (RELG11), Tordesilhas EI (TORD11) and XP Properties (XPPR11) had the best investment potential among the analyzed products. These FIIs belong to the Logistics, Hybrid and Corporate Slabs segment, which have been heavily penalized in recent months due to the increase in interest rates, which began in March last year in the country.

According to Rodrigo Possenti, manager of paper real estate funds at Fator Administração de Recursos, the prices of these FIIs have fallen due to the delay in passing through inflation in rental contracts compared to FIIs of CRIs (Receivables Real Estate Certificates). On the other hand, the properties listed in the funds have not lost their equity value.

“The compensation is annual and not monthly as CRI funds (or paper funds as they are also known) are able to pass on. The FIIs have greater difficulties and need a longer term to pass on this correction, which is not 100% of inflation”, explains Possenti.

On the other hand, the properties listed in the funds have not lost their equity value. “Within this metric, the funds have a good score because they are, theoretically, cheaper for the income they pay”, adds the manager.

In the case of Lajes Corporativas, in addition to the delay in transferring inflation to rental contracts, these FIIs were penalized by greater adherence to the home office regime with the arrival of the pandemic. However, throughout this year, this niche is getting hotter again.

“We are seeing the corporate real estate market coming back and having a positive net absorption. In other words, the return is being lower than the acquisition, but still the prices of the quotas have not returned (to the previous levels)”, says Tenan.

A similar movement occurred with the Logistics FIIs, which had their prices impacted by the high interest rate movement, which removed part of the resources allocated in brick FIIs (name given to the category of FII that invests in physical property) for the CRI FIIs, which invest in credit securities. On the other hand, this market segment remains heated.

CRI FIIs, on the other hand, are also among the first places in the ranking, but they do not occupy the top, even though the product benefits from the cycle of monetary tightening and high inflation. The justification lies in the relationship between the price over the book value.

According to Pietro Reckman, CFA and specialist at Ágora Investimentos, CRI FIIs presented dividend yield of the last 12 months very high and the counterpoint of its score was the price to book value ratio is close to or greater than 1. “As the withdrawal multiplies by the inverse of the P/VP, the FIIs with P/VP well below 1 tend to have their grade pulled up,” explains Reckman.

Unlike the Logistics, Lajes Corporativas and Híbridos FIIs, the high price of these funds is due to the ease with which inflation and interest rates are passed through, which increases their profitability. Because of this characteristic, the FIIs became more attractive in the market and managed to maintain their prices.

“If you have a CRI FIIs in your portfolio, for example, IPCA + 9%, the fund can deliver this to the investor (through dividends) every month”, explains Tenan.

Despite the survey filtering the cheapest FIIs on the market, investors need to be aware of other qualitative variables regarding real estate funds before investing. “It is also important to assess the quality of the assets that make up the FIIs’ portfolio, such as the location of the properties, in the case of brick FIIs, and the quality and credit risk, in the case of CRI FIIs”, warns Reckman.

Another point cited by analysts is to research the management of the team behind the fund before taking a position in the asset. “Understanding the experience, the size of the management team and what the manager’s structure is, whether it has been performing this activity for a long time or not”, advises Tenan.

