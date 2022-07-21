Find out why Marcos Buaiz, ​​Wanessa’s ex-husband, was the first to disclose that the singer was with Dado Dolabella

On the other hand, Dado Dolabella decided to make a statement about the recent changes in her life.

After ending her 17-year marriage with businessman Marcos Buaiz, ​​Wanessa decided to bet on an old passion and now took everyone by surprise by resuming her romance with actor Dado Dolabella.

However, according to columnist Leo Dias, as soon as he learned that he was going to separate, Buaiz told all his friends what happened, precisely to avoid malicious speculations that he was cheating on the singer. A strategist, Buaiz also made a legal agreement to ensure that Wanessa did not speak ill of him.

On the other hand, Dado Dolabella decided to make a statement about the recent changes in her life. In an indirect way, he addressed the relationship with the singer, claiming that the heart goes round. “Believe in your heart, it does know the best way. He can take turns, he can be the hardest, but only in his heart does he have the real strength,” he wrote. Dado and Wanessa had a media and controversial relationship in the 2000s, with public fights that, in a short time, culminated in a breakup.

