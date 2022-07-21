First sleeping stellar-mass black hole discovered outside the Milky Way

For the first time, researchers have identified a sleeping stellar-mass black hole outside our galaxy. Astronomers spent about six years carrying out observations with the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile to arrive at what is called VFTS 243. The full study is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

The black hole is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite dwarf galaxy that orbits the Milky Way. It is considered a sleeping black hole as it does not emit electromagnetic radiation. This makes it difficult to find it in space, which explains the scientists’ exploration time.

VFTS 243 is about nine times the mass of the Sun. The giant orbits an even larger blue star with 25 solar masses. Their discovery should help researchers understand details about the formation of black holes.

Think that the black hole originates from the death of a massive star. In the case of binary systems, where there are two stars, only one collapses, leaving the black hole to orbit the companion.

But there is a curious detail: commonly, stars explode in supernova, spouting part of their material into the cosmos. This is not what astronomers have observed in the history of VFTS 243.

“The star that formed the black hole VFTS 243 appears to have completely collapsed, with no sign of a previous explosion,” explained Tomer Shenar, the study’s leader, in communiqué.

“Evidence for this ‘direct collapse’ scenario has emerged recently, but our study probably provides one of the most direct indications. This has huge implications for the origin of black hole mergers in the cosmos.”



This phenomenon is also being studied by American researchers, who are following the death of red hypergiant star VY Canis Majoris.

Its explosion generates complex and irregular structures composed of arcs, clusters and nodes, different from what is expected for a supernova.

It is possible that, in the future, it will directly reach the cosmic drain facet.