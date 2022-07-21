Fla gives up action in the STJD and accepts the draw for the Copa do Brasil

Today (21), Flamengo withdrew the action in the Superior Court of Sports Justice (SJTD) against the draw for the Copa do Brasil. Rubro-Negro tried to decide at home the confrontation for the quarterfinals, against Athletico.

The carioca club chose to withdraw from the action as a ‘vote of confidence’ in the new management of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), in the figure of the new president Ednaldo Rodrigues. However, Fla reinforces that there was a mistake in the draw.

Flamengo contested a common practice of the CBF when there are two mass teams from the same city in the same phase of the competition. In this case, with Flamengo and Fluminense classified in the quarterfinals, one will play the first game at home and the other will play the second.

Due to the order, it was up to Tricolor to decide in Maracanã. Fla criticizes the CBF procedure, points out that it is not provided for in the regulation and complains about the lack of communication, demanding more clarity in the situation.

Thus, giving up the action, Rubro-Negro accepts to decide the confrontation at Arena da Baixada, on August 18, at 9:30 pm. Meanwhile, the duel opens at Maracanã, on Wednesday (27), at 21:30.

See an excerpt from the document:

“Flamengo filed, on 07.19.2022, the present Innominate Measure, whose object is to challenge the draw of field managers for the 5th phase of the Copa do Brasil 2022 (quarterfinals), organized by the CBF, as it understands that there lack of transparency in the draw procedure, which resulted in the inversion of the field command order for the matches to be held between Flamengo and Athletico-PR.

Subsequently, the CBF provided public clarifications about its modus operandi, as well as revealing a history that demonstrated that there was no purpose to benefit or harm anyone, but only a flawed process in its conception and operation.

Although Flamengo does not agree with the possibility of a draw being adjusted that interfere with its result and understands that the present process ends a legally correct and fair postulation, the Club prefers at this moment to give a vote of confidence to the new management of CBF, hoping that in the future the processes will be more transparent and legitimate.

As a result, it withdraws from the present demand.”