Flamengo appeals to the STJD to decide the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil at home

photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo Marcos Braz (left) and Rodrigo Landim (right), leaders of Flamengo

Flamengo filed an action in the STJD seeking to decide the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil at home. The club felt unfair to have its position reversed in this Tuesday’s draw, in which it ended up being defined that the red-blacks would play the second knockout match away from home against Athletico-PR and Fluminense at home against Strength.

The CBF uses the criterion of not playing games with clubs from the same city in the same leg of the qualifiers. In addition, the entity argues that in the previous phase the same pattern was used. At the time, Flamengo had their control reversed and was home in the decisive game against Atltico, unlike Fluminense who played the second match against Cruzeiro in Mineiro.

On the other hand, Flamengo claims that in the round of 16 Botafogo was also in the price. In this way, inevitably two teams from Rio de Janeiro would play in Rio de Janeiro in the same leg of the qualifiers.

Another point defended by the red and blacks is that there are two dates for the matches to be held. In this way, it would be possible for the Flamengo and Fluminense games to be held in Rio de Janeiro on different days.

After the draw, the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, was seen irritated at Galeo airport, where the team boarded for Brasilia.

“The criterion was made to harm my team! Why don’t you reverse Fluminense then?”, Landim said on the phone.

The team’s representative in the draw was the director of external relations, Cacau Cotta, who met with representatives of the CBF, after defining the orders, and, on leaving the entity’s building, hinted that the club could appeal to the STJD.

“I think there was a communication failure. What lacks communication is, to make it very transparent, that this criterion is in the regulation. When it is not in the regulation, you are not convinced, but, as you already have a history of this criterion from 2013 You’re starting to understand with Flamengo in the round of 16, you’re starting to understand. Now it’s in the hands of the judiciary and the president.

According to the STJD itself, on Tuesday night, Flamengo’s request was forwarded to the entity’s president, Otvio Noronha.

Check out the action issued by Flamengo:

“In fact, the ball drawn for the clashes at the bottom of the table, including FLAMENGO matches, had the number 9 (nine), odd, which is why the field order of the draw should have been maintained. Or that is, as ATHLETICO-PR was the first team drawn for the match, it would be up to this team to control the field of the first game, and FLAMENGO would be responsible for sending the final game.

However, due to the undue, unjustified and irregular change in the order of the teams, as shown above, the CBF consolidated an inversion in the order of field command of the confrontation between FLAMENGO and ATHLETICO-PR, which will cause undeniable and irreparable damage to the sport now applicant.

Soon after the draw was held, the CBF issued an official note on its website, informing that “as a standard procedure, after the matches were defined, teams from the same city were gathered in the draw so that there would be an alternation in the order of who would send the games at home and out”.

The CBF also claims, in the published note, that “The same scenario has already been repeated in the Draw of the Eighth Finals, when Flamengo’s position in the confrontation with Atltico Mineiro was changed, positioning Flamengo as home team in the return, and the of Fluminense x Cruzeiro remained as it was, leaving Flu as a visitor on the way back”.

However, the CBF conveniently omits the fact that, on the occasion of the round of 16 (4th round) there was also a confrontation between BOTAFOGO (RJ) and AMRICA-MG. In other words, only 2 (two) dates would be available for the games to be held and 3 (three) matches would be held between teams from Rio de Janeiro and teams from Minas Gerais, which, at that time, required the aforementioned inversion.

However, this justification no longer holds for the 5th phase, since the Basic Table of the Copa do Brasil itself provides 2 (two) dates for the first leg and another 2 (two) dates for the return matches, being , now, only 2 (two) teams from Rio de Janeiro are present, which can therefore be one of the games allocated for Wednesday and the other for Thursday.

What’s more, in the 4th round of the Copa do Brasil (round of 16), FLAMENGO and BOTAFOGO played their games in the City of Rio de Janeiro, on consecutive days.

Furthermore, the fact that this criterion was used in the 4th phase, he stresses, given the specificities of that round in which 3 (three) concurrent matches between Cariocas and Minas Gerais would be held, does not have the power to change the REC, which must, at the end and in the end, guide the procedures for organizing the competition, under penalty of violating morality, legal security and sportsmanship itself.

Therefore, if there is no provision in the REC or in the RGC, on the contrary, these regulations foreseeing that the field commands would be the result of a lottery, the direction carried out is shown to be undue and illegal, and this irregularity must be corrected so that the right of the FLAMENGO send the match back from the 5th phase of the Copa do Brasil in their stadium”, justified Flamengo.”