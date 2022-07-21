Fluminense 2022 Umbro 120th Anniversary shirt » MDF

Share this link on your social networks:

THE umbro officially launched the Fluminense’s 120th anniversary special shirtbirthday that is celebrated in this July 21, 2022.

The commemorative mantle features a retro style, inspired by the club’s first uniform.

Photos: Publicity/Umbro

Special uniform 120 years (Special kit)

Fluminense’s new special shirt is inspired by the first shirt released by the club and features half of the kit in white and the other half in light gray, with alternating sleeves.

The collar is polo in white and has buttons in the same color. On the chest, the first badge in the club’s history is applied on the left side, with gray and white divided, as well as on the shirt, and the acronym “FFC” applied in garnet.

At the bottom right, a special seal celebrates the club’s 120 years. Inside the collar, a patch is applied with the words: “A brilliant idea reverberates for centuries. It merges into the story. That July 21, 1902 would change football in Brazil and the world. A passion was born from the traditional neighborhood of Laranjeiras. It started gray and white, but fate wanted it to be immortalized as a tricolor”.

It is very likely that the new special mantle will be completed with white shorts and socks.

The piece hits stores at a price of R$ 299.99 and the pre-sale starts at the club’s official stores and Umbro’s e-commerce, this Friday (22). In other stores, the mantle starts to be sold on Sunday.

