Fluminense and Umbro launch new shirt

Fluminense announced, on its 120th anniversary, the launch of a new shirt developed by Umbro. The piece is in white and gray and has a retro style, recalling the first uniform in history.

The new uniform features gray and white divided between the middle of the shirt and the sleeves, in addition to garnet details. The social style with collar and buttons also makes reference to the uniform used in the early years of Fluminense’s history.

On the inside of the collar, below the nape of the neck, there is a patch with the words: “A brilliant idea reverberates for centuries. It merges into the story. That July 21, 1902 would change football in Brazil and the world. A passion was born from the traditional neighborhood of Laranjeiras. It started gray and white, but fate wanted it to be immortalized as a tricolor”.

On the outer body bar, the commemorative seal for the club’s 120 years appears again, as well as on the tricolor and white uniforms, highlighting in a stylized way both Fluminense’s birthday and its coats of arms. The first option of the set has white shorts and gray socks.

The shirt will be sold exclusively in the official stores of Fluminense and in the Umbro e-commerce from this Friday. In other stores, sales will start next Sunday.