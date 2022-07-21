FMS will carry out hepatitis testing this Wednesday (20) at Nova Ceasa

Photo: Ascom/FMS

The Municipal Health Foundation (FMS) of Teresina will carry out a test for hepatitis B and C, this Wednesday (20), from 8 am to 11:30 am, in Nova Ceasa (South zone), to assist licensees who work on site and that are already scheduled. Another service at the same location takes place on the 27th of this month.

This is one of the “yellow July” actions to prevent hepatitis with testing in public and private institutions. According to SINAN statistics, until June 2022, Teresina recorded 642 reported cases of the various groups of viral hepatitis in the last five years. Most cases are symptomatic acute hepatitis and are due to viruses A and B.

The director of Health Surveillance at FMS, Amariles Borba, explained that testing is important to identify cases of the disease.

“Viral hepatitis is a serious public health problem in Brazil and worldwide. It is an infection that affects the liver, causing mild, moderate or severe changes. Most of the time they are silent infections, that is, they have no symptoms,” he said.

The director advised that people with signs and symptoms of hepatitis should also seek the Basic Health Units where testing is being intensified, in addition to vaccination against hepatitis B.

