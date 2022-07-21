Former athlete and two tourists die in helicopter crash, corpses are eaten by bears

You The bodies of two wealthy tourists and that of a former athlete were dragged and eaten by bears after a helicopter crash.

Former biathlon star Igor Malinovskii, 25, was piloting a Robinson helicopter in Kamchatka (Russia) when it crashed.

He was flying on July 16 with businesswoman Zoya Kaygorodova, in her 30s, and Sergey Kolesnyak, 39, an executive at mobile phone company Tele2.

The tour, at the cost of approx. BRL 27 thousand, had been hired by Zoya. The forest region is known for being infested with bears. The war in Ukraine has led wealthy Russians to travel more in Russia instead of visiting other countries, especially Europe, according to “Sun”.

Businesswoman Zoya Kaygorodova and Sergey Kolesnyak, executive of the mobile phone company Tele2: killed in helicopter crash in Russia Photo: Reproduction

The trio lost communication due to bad weather. Investigators said the helicopter caught fire when it hit the ground. Rescue teams found the wreckage of the helicopter, named ‘Nadezhda’, in the Valley of Geysers a day later. The search continued until parts of the remains of the three occupants were found.

Malinovskii was a five-time junior biathlon world champion, but his career has been paralyzed by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to reports. He took a pilot course and was working for a company run by his father, Vladimir Malinovskii, transporting wealthy tourists to remote locations in Kamchatka.