Former BBB Rodrigo Mussi reveals new relationship in audio

According to a sequence of audios released by Gshow in a conversation with the ex-BBB, Rodrigo Mussi, everything indicates that the boy is in a new relationship.

Rodrigo Mussi’s brother threatens to expose the truth and sends a message: “You can only give who knows how to receive”

It all started when Rodrigo questioned Viih Tube, who was also present in the audios, about his relationship with Eliezer Netto, also a former participant in Big Brother Brazil, as she recently assumed her relationship with him. With a tone of curiosity, the stallion wanted to know if the two are in fact dating, but ended up being pressured by his colleague.

“Go ask your friend if we’re dating or not, I know you gossip all day about me. I would say I am. There was no official request, but our relationship goes far beyond the word dating. It is a feeling, a construction. We talk a lot, he is very honest with me, we vibrate in the same frequency, in the same vibe and we walk in the same direction”, detailed Viih Tube to Rodrigo Mussi.

Ex-BBB22, Vyni loses the chance to debut in the cinema for demanding triple the fee of Zezé Motta; know how much

So this time, the blonde who decided to interrogate Rodrigo Mussi: “I want to know about you, how is your heart?”. “There’s someone in my heart and it’s strong. It is something that shakes me”, revealed the ex-BBB.

Rodrigo Mussi talks about life after an accident: “I had to learn to be patient with myself”

Excited about the news, the digital influencer asked for more details about her friend’s new relationship, however, he ended up escaping the subject by explaining that he has to work, leaving the identity of his new romance a secret.

Black belt in jiu-jitsu, Marcelo Dourado explodes for being remembered only as a former BBB: “I accept or kill myself”