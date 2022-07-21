Fortaleza concedes a goal in stoppage time and loses to RB Bragantino away from home

Fortaleza was again defeated in the Brazilian Championship and again with a goal in stoppage time. Leão tied with RB Bragantino by 1 to 1 on the night of this Wednesday, 20th, but in the 51st minute he got a goal from Gabriel Novaes, which confirmed the Leonine defeat. The match was valid for the 18th round of Serie A and took place at Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragança Paulista.

The defeat kept Fortaleza in the runner-up position of the Brasileirão. The Lion continues with the same 14 points he had before the round started.

The game

Before the match, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda surprised by choosing a Fortaleza with many changes in the starting lineup. Five changes were made in relation to the duel against Atlético-GO, last Sunday.

Despite this, Fortaleza started the match well. The Lion tried to keep the ball and arrived at attack speed. However, the team sinned in the final decision, and could not offer real dangers to Cleiton’s goal.

Gradually, RB Bragantino was entering the match. Massa Bruta started to spend more time with the ball, and, consequently, pushed Fortaleza to the defense field.

With difficulties to pierce the defensive block of the Ceará team, Bragantino took danger for the first time just in the 27th minute. Miguel took a risk from outside the area and Marcelo Boeck defended. Two minutes later, Moisés scared the hosts of the house by finishing from afar, for Cleiton’s good intervention.

Toward the end of the first half, Leão began to offer more space in the defense. And that’s how RB Bragantino opened the scoring. Lucas Evangelista dominated the ball at the edge of the area, completely alone, and kicked in the corner of Marcelo Boeck, who had nothing to do in the bid.

Needing to run after the score, Fortaleza came back from the break with a more offensive stance, compared to the one they had in the first half. In the opening minutes, Thiago Galhardo scored with Romero, invaded the area and finished strong, but the ball went too high.

Fortaleza’s more offensive stance paid off. In the 11th minute, Leão reached the tie with debutant Emanuel Brítez. The Argentine took advantage of a corner hit by Lucas Crispim, went up alone inside the area and headed into Cleiton’s corner.

After Fortaleza’s goal, the scenario of the match changed completely. RB Bragantino launched the attack, put pressure on Leão and was awarded a goal in the last minute of the game. Gabriel Novaes took advantage of Helinho’s cross to just push the ball into the back of the net.

